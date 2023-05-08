Mike Tindall sparks major reaction from Coronation Concert viewers – watch video

Princess Anne's son-in-law showed the royals how to party with his wife Zara Tindall

The royal family thoroughly enjoyed themselves at the Coronation Concert for King Charles and Queen Camilla on Sunday evening in the grounds of Windsor Castle – and one family member lead the way with his dancing.

Zara Tindall's husband Mike Tindall showed off his moves as he bopped away with his wife to pop acts including Lionel Richie - who played his hit All Night Long at the star-studded concert.

The couple attended the celebratory event without their three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas, and they certainly made the most of their fun 'date night'.

WATCH: Mike Tindall shows off his dance moves at Coronation Concert

Former England rugby player Mike, who won an army of fans for his recent appearance in I'm a Celebrity 2022, is known to enjoy a good knees up, and his funky dance moves at the Coronation Concert have made him the talk of Twitter.

One fan Tweeted: "Wouldn’t you love to hang out with Mike Tindall?" while another said: "I wish there was a red button option to just watch Mike Tindall living his best life."

A third commented: "Mike Tindall is a total ledge #CoronationConcert that is couple goals right there."

© Getty Zara Tindall and husband Mike at the concert

There were more compliments for Mike's party vibe with one fan writing: "Totally knew @miketindall13 would be getting down in that royal box. Wasn't overshadowed by party boy Prince Louis this time either."

"Mike Tindall and Zara are an absolute mood and I love it!!!" added another.

© getty Mike and Zara enjoyed a child-free night together

The jubilant concert paid homage to King Charles and Queen Camilla following their Coronation ceremony on Saturday morning at Westminster Abbey.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were among the guests in the Royal Box as they watched performances from Take That, Katy Perry and Olly Murs, and the Duchess of Edinburgh also showed off her dance moves.

Princess Kate was joined by her husband Prince William and their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George

After Lionel Richie's performance, Prince William took to the stage to share a touching tribute to his "Pa" in a moving speech, before the crowd sang the national anthem.

Immediate members of the King's family sat in the Royal Box, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and the Duke of Duchess of Edinburgh, Lady Louise Windsor and the Earl of Wessex.

© bbc Duchess Sophie was having a great time dancing to Lionel Ritchie

BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball was forced to pull out of covering the coronation concert at the last minute after falling ill. Scott Mills took over from Ball to chat to the crowd ahead of the concert, while Dermot O’Leary was backstage speaking to the stars before they performed.

© YUI MOK King Charles waves his flag at Coronation Concert

The concert in Windsor, hosted by Paddington and Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville, saw Hollywood star Tom Cruise, Dynasty actress Dame Joan Collins, adventurer Bear Grylls and singer Sir Tom Jones appear via video message.

© WPA Pool Lionel Richie performs during the Coronation Concert

The series of pre-recorded sketches revealed little-known facts about the monarch and also included moments from beloved literary figure Winnie the Pooh – seemingly echoing the famous moment Paddington Bear drank tea with the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

© Getty Prince William gave a heartwarming speech

