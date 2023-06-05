Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo's off-grid pastime revealed

Princess Beatrice, her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their daughter Sienna have recently acquired a countryside property in the Cotswolds that they like to enjoy as much as possible.

While Edoardo's co-parenting duties with son Christopher Woolf whom he shares with ex-fiance Dara Huang require him to be in London, the family do like to retreat to the countryside when they can.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie shows off his artistic talent

In an exclusive HELLO! interview with Gabriela Peacock, who is Beatrice's friend and nutritionist, she revealed what the couple get up to during their private country retreats.

"We see Bea and Edo all the time, which is super nice," Gabriela tells HELLO!, as the families love to go for catch up walks in the countryside. She went on to reveal that she's about to embark on a country move too: "It's easier to move out of London when you have some of your besties moving with you. I'm looking forward to it because, as well as everything else, it's really important to de-stress and be happy and content with what you do."

The Cotswolds is a beautiful area of the world

Enjoying the great outdoors is a common royal hobby with the late Queen being a fan of countryside pursuits and King Charles retreating to his country manor, Highgrove House whenever he can.

What is Princess Beatrice's home in the Cotswolds like?

According to The Express, the impressive house is worth a dazzling £3 million and boats a swimming pool, tennis courts and a separate outbuilding ideal for hosting private parties.

© RCH JO The couple have a residence in the countryside

Ahead of moving into the property, the family had large gates installed for ultimate security.

Do Princess Beatrice and Edoardo still have a London home?

Before they bought a country retreat, they resided in St James's Palace, so it is likely that they have retained access to their private living quarters inside the palace for when they are required in London.

READ: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's ex Dara Huang makes rare remark on the reality of co-parenting together

© Getty Images Beatrice has a place to stay at St James's Palace

Royal fans got to see glimpses inside of their home inside the palace during their time there, including a cosy lounge with burnt orange walls and a large fireplace where Beatrice had showcased a photo from her wedding day with Edoardo, and a vase of pampas grass in one corner.

What has Princess Beatrice said about being a stepmother?

In a piece for the Evening Standard to mark World Book Day on Thursday, Beatrice, 32, wrote: "This year, I had the great honour to become a stepmother, and have had the most remarkable time going back over some of my most favourite stories at bedtime.

WOW: Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo shares breathtaking look at indoor pool



© Photo: Getty Images Princess Beatrice's stepson has made a few royal appearances

More recently, for the 10th annual Oscar's Book Prize winner's ceremony, Beatrice touched upon her relationship with Wolfie and their love of books again. She said: "My stepson, who is now seven, and I eagerly look forward to receiving the books and going through them together. Growing up in a world surrounded by books, we can take for granted that not everyone is so lucky."

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.