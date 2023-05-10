Princess Beatrice makes rare comments about stepson Wolfie

Princess Beatrice made rare comments about her seven-year-old stepson as she appeared at a special event on Tuesday night.

Beatrice is stepmother to her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son, Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, from his previous relationship with American architect, Dara Huang.

The 34-year-old royal attended the 10th annual Oscar's Book Prize winner's ceremony in Mayfair, where she revealed that the prize had been awarded to The Boy With Flowers In His Hair by children's author and illustrator, Jarvis.

With a big smile on her face, she then asked guests to give a drum roll as she opened the envelope to reveal the winner.

During her speech, she spoke about her stepson's love of reading, saying: "The award holds a very special place in my heart.

"My stepson, who is now seven, and I eagerly look forward to receiving the books and going through them together. Growing up in a world surrounded by books, we can take for granted that not everyone is so lucky.

"We need to remember in a world of screens and AI, it is moments of community, including between parents and children that we need to keep alive."

© Kate Green Princess Beatrice poses with Jarvis's winning book 'The Boy With Flowers in His Hair' during the Oscar's Book Prize Winner Announcement

© Kate Green Beatrice is the Patron of The Oscar's Book Prize

Wolfie is rarely pictured in public but he joined his father and stepmother at the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham last year.

Beatrice and Edoardo confirmed their relationship in March 2019, with the property developer proposing to the Princess in Italy in September later that year.

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo walk with Wolfie to church on Christmas Day 2022

The pair had been due to tie the knot at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions meant that their wedding had to be cancelled.

Beatrice and Edoardo opted for an intimate wedding in Windsor in July 2020 with just 30 guests. The royal bride wore a remodelled version of one of her grandmother the late Queen's Norman Hartnell dresses with the Queen Mary fringe tiara.

The couple, who reportedly split their time between London and the Cotswolds, welcomed their daughter, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in September 2021.

Beatrice and Edoardo have never shared an official photograph of their daughter, although Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, recently posted a sweet snap of her two-year-old son, August, as he and his cousin, Sienna, enjoyed a trip to London Zoo.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie recently shared this sweet photo of August with his cousin Sienna

Eugenie is expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank in the coming months.

Both Beatrice and Eugenie attended the King's coronation service and coronation concert over the weekend.

The royal sisters also surprised guests at a Big Lunch street party in Chalfont St Giles in southeast Buckinghamshire on Sunday.

Pregnant Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice stepped out for a joint engagement

Princess Beatrice looked beautiful in a floral dress alongside Princess Eugenie

Eugenie shared a series of snaps from the weekend's events on her personal Instagram account, including a sweet picture with Beatrice and their mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, before they took their seats at the star-studded bash at Windsor Castle.

The trio, who call themselves "the Tripod," sported glamorous attire for the concert, with Eugenie updating her makeup look for the night with smoky eye makeup and pink lip gloss.

Princess Beatrice, Sarah, Duchess of York and Princess Eugenie pose for a snap before the coronation concert

"Beatrice and I had so much fun in Chalfont St Giles for their Coronation Big Lunch. It was amazing to see so many people celebrating and we are very grateful to have spent some time with children, fluffy puppies and so many well-wishers for The King and Queen," Eugenie wrote in the caption.

She added: "The concert was such a special way to the end the day. What a beautiful way to honour The King's life of service. Of course my favourite part was seeing the big whale lit up in the sky. #coronation."

