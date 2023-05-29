Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna's godmother revealed

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi christened their daughter Sienna in a private ceremony in April 2022, but new details about the tot's godparents have now emerged.

In an exclusive interview with Beatrice's nutritionist, HELLO! has learned that Gabriela Peacock is one of little Sienna's godparents.

Gabriela, who shares daughter Maia, 12, and six-year-old twins Iris and Caspar with her financier husband David, plans to relocate next year from London to the Cotswolds, where the family currently rent a weekend property. Beatrice and property developer Edoardo have a home nearby and the families love to catch up for walks in the countryside.

"We see Bea and Edo all the time, which is super nice," Gabriela tells HELLO! "It's easier to move out of London when you have some of your besties moving with you. I'm looking forward to it because, as well as everything else, it's really important to de-stress and be happy and content with what you do."

Beatrice is also godmother to Gabriela's daughter, Iris.

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Gabriela Peacock

Sienna's christening took place at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, with members of Beatrice and Edoardo's families in attendance. While the guest list was not disclosed, it's likely to have included Beatrice's parents, the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, as well as Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Edoardo also has a seven-year-old son, Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, from his previous relationship with American architect, Dara Huang.

© Getty Images One of Beatrice and Edoardo's first public appearances together

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo walk with Wolfie to church on Christmas Day 2022

Beatrice and Edoardo confirmed their relationship in March 2019, with the property developer proposing to the Princess in Italy in September later that year.

The couple had been due to tie the knot at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions meant that their wedding had to be cancelled.

© Getty Princess Beatrice posing alongside her wedding dress at Windsor Castle

Beatrice and Edoardo opted for an intimate wedding in Windsor in July 2020 with just 30 guests. The royal bride wore a remodelled version of one of her grandmother the late Queen's Norman Hartnell dresses with the Queen Mary fringe tiara.

Buckingham Palace confirmed in May 2021 that the princess and her husband were expecting their first child that autumn.

© Getty Beatrice at Wimbledon 2021 when she was pregnant with Sienna

© Instagram Princess Eugenie shared this sweet photo of August with his cousin Sienna

The couple's daughter, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, was born at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital on 18 September 2021. The tot is currently tenth in line to the throne.

Beatrice and Edoardo have never shared an official photograph of their daughter, although Princess Eugenie, recently posted a sweet snap of her two-year-old son, August, as he and his cousin, Sienna, enjoyed a trip to London Zoo.

