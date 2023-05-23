Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's ex Dara Huang makes rare remark on the reality of co-parenting together

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has a seven-year-old son, Christopher Woolf aka 'Wolfie', whom he shares with his ex Dara Huang and in a rare Instagram comment, Dara has revealed the realities of co-parenting.

On Monday, The Big Interiors Battle star shared a 'day in the life' video to her Instagram followers, and it included taking her son to school in the morning, but one fan questioned why she didn't collect him from school too.

"Who collects your kids from school?" a follower enquired, and Dara honestly replied, writing: "As a co-parent, there is always a rotation of responsibilities. Sometimes I bring him to school, other times I pick him up [smiley face emoji].

This is a very rare comment made by Dara on the relationship she has now with Edoardo, who has gone on to welcome a daughter, Sienna, with Princess Beatrice.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi during lockdown

Earlier in the month, Dara also confessed what Wolfie thinks of his little sister in another candid video.

In the clip, the interviewer asked her: "How does Wolfie feel about his little sister?" and to the question she responded: "Wolfie loves his little sister, and they are so cute together," with a big smile on her face.

© Photo: Instagram Edoardo has a seven-year-old son

Dara and Wolfie live together in an apartment in London which she has showcased online many times before. They have the most Instagram-worthy living room and Dara's bedroom is beautifully grand.

The duo have access to a shared garden where they like to spend summer days for parties as well as relaxing.

Check out Dara and Wolfie's lounge

Dara and her son have a shared garden

Edoardo and Beatrice also have a Cotswolds retreat so it is likely that Wolfie spends time there too, away from the hustle and bustle of London where he goes to school.

The seven-year-old has a passion for art just like his parents and enjoys painting very much.

Have we seen Wolfie in public?

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo walk with Wolfie to church on Christmas Day 2022

Wolfie made his first royal appearance during the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations with his father and stepmother, and he stepped out again by their side for last year's Christmas celebrations. However, we are yet to see a proper photograph of Beatrice's daughter Sienna who is approaching two years old.

