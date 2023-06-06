Queen Camilla receives incredible new honour one month after being crowned

King Charles III's wife Queen Camilla was crowned alongside him in May as the world watched on, and now, one month later, the royal has been bestowed a special honour.

It has been announced that the Queen has been awarded for her services to New Zealand, and will become an additional member of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

All was revealed in the the King's Birthday and Coronation Honours List 2023, which was published by the New Zealand government on Monday.

Also on the special list of 182 honours is former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who is set to be Dame Grand Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

© Getty Camilla has been given a special honour

In 2019, Charles and Camilla visited New Zealand as part of an official tour. The trip included three public walks which gave New Zealanders the chance to greet the royals in person. While there, the couple visited a winery and also experienced a traditional wreath-laying ceremony.

Charles is yet to visit the country since becoming King, but he has made official trips to both Germany and Romania during his reign.

© Photo: Getty Images The Queen visited New Zealand 10 times

The King's late mother Queen Elizabeth II had close ties to New Zealand and she visited the country ten times during her platinum reign. Addressing the nation in 1953, the then-monarch said: "I want to show that the Crown is not merely an abstract symbol of our unity but a personal and living bond between you and me."

Where is King Charles at the moment?

Charles took a solo trip to Romania last week, and it is believed he is still there. The monarch is likely to stay at his remote, rustic farmhouse in the small village of Viscri which he bought in 2006.

Charles is in Romania

While His Majesty is out of the country, his youngest son Prince Harry is in London for his court case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN). Therefore, it is believed the father and son will miss the opportunity to meet up.

Where will King Charles visit next?

While no other official trips or dates have been confirmed, a visit to Paris could be on the cards for the royal as the couple postponed their trip there in March. Both the French and British governments took the decision to delay the royal visit after violent protests against President Emmanuel Macron.

© Getty A trip to France is on the cards for the monarch

When did King Charles last see Prince Harry?

The Duke of Sussex travelled to the UK for his father's coronation in May, however, he departed the celebrations early to get back to Montecito in time to put his son Prince Archie to bed on his birthday. It is unknown if the royals had a chance to chat during all of the pomp and ceremony of the official proceedings.

