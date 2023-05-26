The King and Queen visited Co Armagh in Northern Ireland

The King and Queen couldn't contain their giggles as they met their eight-year-old namesakes during a trip to Co Armagh in Northern Ireland on Thursday.

Camilla was introduced to the primary school children outside St Patrick's Cathedral, with the youngsters wearing paper replicas of their coronation crowns.

Standing next to Camilla Nowawakowska was Charles Murray, who was sporting a purple paper crown decorated with shiny stickers.

See Camilla's brilliant reaction in the clip below…

WATCH: King Charles and Queen Camilla meet their eight-year-old namesakes in Northern Ireland

The meeting took place following a short service at the cathedral involving several religious leaders.

The King and Queen carried out an unannounced two-day visit to Northern Ireland – their first since their coronation earlier this month.

© Getty Queen Camilla meets Charles Murray and Camilla Nowawkowska

Camilla also made a stop at Armagh Robinson Library, which is home to a number of local archaeological items, historical archives and fine art, as well as books.

The royal couple then made their way to the Market Square to join a Celebration of Culture, which showcased Ulster-Scots, Irish, Chinese and South Asian cultures, and featured traditional music, song and dance.

For their final engagement of the day and their trip, Charles and Camilla visited Enniskillen Castle in Co Fermanagh.

Crowds of well-wishers cheered as they approached the 16th century castle, Charles wearing a grey suit and Camilla in an emerald green coat dress by Fiona Clare and emerald and diamond Cartier brooch which belonged to the late Queen.

© Getty The King and Queen visited Enniskillen Castle, Co Fermanagh

The King and Queen appeared touched to learn about the Kindness Postbox initiative, which aims to help those who are isolated and disconnected, before meeting those involved with The Big Lunch in Fermanagh.

On Wednesday, the pair opened a coronation garden at Hazelbank Park in Newtownabbey, and were also guests of honour at a garden party at Hillsborough Castle.

© Getty Charles and Camilla attended a garden party at Hillsborough Castle

The Queen looked elegant in a silver, grey and cream harlequin dress and coat with a matching hat by Bruce Oldfield – who designed her beautiful coronation gown.

Royal fans will be able to see King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation outfits up-close as they go on display at Buckingham Palace this summer.

The special coronation display will be staged in the Ballroom at the Summer Opening of the State Rooms between 14 July and 24 September 2023.

© Getty The couple travelled in the Gold State Coach

© Getty King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace waving to the crowds

The King and Queen's outfits will form the centrepiece, alongside a selection of the historic vestments worn by the monarch at the moment of crowning, including the Coronation Glove, Girdle (or Sword Belt) and Stole Royal.

A 2,300-strong congregation witnessed King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

Following the service, the newly crowned King and Queen travelled back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach.

The couple then received a royal salute from the military on parade in the palace gardens, before they appeared on the balcony to watch the flypast with working members of the royal family.

Coronation celebrations continued over the Bank Holiday weekend, with a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle, and the royals attending Big Lunch street parties and volunteering to support the Big Help Out campaign.

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.