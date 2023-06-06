Meghan Markle's friend shares photo of Princess Lilibet to mark her birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been friend with photographer Misan Harriman for many years

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their daughter Princess Lilibet's birthday on Sunday, and the toddler, who turned two years old, no doubt enjoyed an incredible party to remember, if her first birthday is anything to go by.

Whilst details of the special day have not been revealed, Lilibet did receive a special message from a good family friend – Misan Harriman.

© Getty Images Misan, pictured with Prince Harry, is a good friend of the Sussexes

The photographer, who was the official photographer at Lilibet's first birthday party which took place at the family's Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, last year, took to Instagram on Sunday to share an adorable photo of Harry and Meghan's only daughter.

The photo, which was first shared last year to mark her first birthday, shows Lilibet sitting on the grass whilst wearing the most adorable blue dress.

© Instagram Misan Harriman took the official first birthday photos of Lilibet

"Happy birthday," Misan simply wrote alongside the snap.

Misan's sweet tribute comes as no surprise as back in May he shared an adorable photo of Prince Archie to mark his fourth birthday, which fell on King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation.

Misan congratulated Archie on his fourth birthday by sharing a photo of him admiring Princess Diana

The snap shared didn't go unnoticed on such a poignant day as it showed Archie as a baby admiring a photograph of his late grandmother, Princess Diana.

Misan is a big supporter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and has accompanied them on important occasions, including photographing them last year as they appeared at the One Young World Summit in Manchester just days before Queen Elizabeth II's death. The 46-year-old also took the photos of Meghan's second pregnancy announcement.

© Misan Harriman Misan captured Meghan's second pregnancy announcement via an iPad during the pandemic

And back in April, Meghan returned the favour as she made an incredibly rare appearance from her Montecito home to film a short introduction for Misan's TED talk.

Meghan, 41, appeared on screen showcasing a sleek new look with her long hair worn down in a poker-straight style.

Meghan Markle spoke fondly of Misan back in April

She said: "Our next speaker has an unmatched eye for a good photograph. I've experienced his talent first hand as he has captured many meaningful milestones for me and my family. And I know there are many others who share this experience.

"His lens has photographed everything from events that have changed the world, invisible moments we all desperately needed to see along with some of the planet's most recognisable faces.

© Instagram/Misan Harriman Misan Harriman shared a photo of the Duchess on his Instagram

"But this wasn't always his path, and you might be surprised to hear not who, but what he credits for his success. I am so thrilled to welcome to the TED stage, my dear friend Misan Harriman."

It's not known how long Meghan and Misan have known each other but speaking to British Vogue the artist revealed they had met "long ago at a charity event".

© Photo: Getty Images Misan Harriman says he has known Meghan for a long time

He added: "Meg reminded me that had I not introduced her to a mutual friend then she wouldn't have met Harry. I'm grateful for whatever small part I played."

