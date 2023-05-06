Prince Harry confirms speedy UK exit during coronation ceremony

The Duke of Sussex has been seen confirming when he is set to leave the UK

Prince Harry was there in person to see his father King Charles get crowned on 6 May and during the historic ceremony he was caught confirming his swift exit from the UK.

HELLO! consulted a lipreader who has confirmed he said: "I will be straight to the airport," while chatting with Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank.

WATCH: See the moment Prince Harry jokes about leaving coronation celebrations early

Harry left his wife Meghan Markle at home in Montecito looking after their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Prince Harry missed the beginning of his son's birthday as he jetted to the UK to attend his dad King Charles' coronation - which was hosted on the same day as Archie's birthday.

© Getty Prince Harry beaming at Princess Anne

Ahead of the big event, Archewell and the Palace confirmed the duke will join guests at the coronation.

The Palace said in a statement: "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May.

"The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

© Getty Prince Harry arrives alongside Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The monarch's coronation is a break from tradition as it is the first coronation to take place on a Saturday in over 100 years.

The coronation itself will involved six basic stages: the recognition, the oath, the anointing, the investiture, the enthronement, and the homage. At the heart of the coronation is the anointing with holy oil.

Following the service, the newly-crowned pair will return to Buckingham Palace in the Coronation Procession, where they will be joined by other members of the royal family.

The best photos of King Charles on his coronation day

© Getty King Charles was overcome with emotion

© Getty King Charles III during his coronation service

© Getty Queen Camilla looked over at King Charles during the ceremony

© Getty Prince William kissed King Charles during his coronation

© Getty King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort travelling in the Diamond Jubilee Coach

This will be followed by a balcony moment when the couple and other royals will watch a flypast at around 2.15pm, weather permitting.

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.