Where is Prince Harry staying during his London court case?

The Duke of Sussex has arrived in the UK for his court case against Mirror Group Newspapers

Prince Harry, 38, is set to testify in court for his case against Mirror Group Newspapers this week, and PA have reported he will take the stand on Tuesday, but where will the Duke of Sussex stay during his solo visit?

When the royal came over from Montecito for his father King Charles' coronation, it is believed he resided at Frogmore Cottage for the duration of the trip. This Windsor home is the Sussexes' UK residence which they have been requested to vacate this summer, in a move sanctioned by the monarch.

So, there's every chance that Harry's visit could see him stopover at this familiar property again, where he has many special memories.

Harry and Meghan celebrated their wedding reception at Frogmore House, a grand building within the grounds, and they even watched fireworks over the magical lake in the estate. They also raised their firstborn child Prince Archie for the first few months of his life, before they relocated stateside.

© Getty Prince Harry made three appearances at the High Court earlier in the year

If Prince Harry is no longer permitted to stay at the Windsor home, where else could he choose to crash?

Princess Eugenie's UK residence could also be another option for the Prince. The cousins have a very close relationship, and she has visited the US on a few occasions to see Harry and his family. She now resides at Ivy Cottage with her husband Jack Brooksbank and son August. While the property does have three bedrooms, as Eugenie is due to give birth to her second child any day now, staying here may be unlikely.

Ivy Cottage is where Eugenie lives

Of course, as well as royal property options, the Duke could decide to pay and stay at a hotel or apartment within the city. The royal is very conscious about his security and personal safety so there is no doubt that this location would be completely under wraps.

What is Prince Harry's court case?

The high court case has been brought against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) by the Prince and other high-profile figures over alleged unlawful information gathering, including phone hacking. Harry will be grilled on the stand on Tuesday but he will be hearing evidence on Monday as well.

Will Prince Harry see his family while in the UK?

© Getty It's unlikely that Charles and Harry will see eachother this week

On Friday it was confirmed by the palace that King Charles had commenced his private visit to Romania, meaning that he will be out of country while Harry is in town. Charles is likely to stay at his remote, rustic farmhouse in the small village of Viscri which he acquired in 2006.

© Getty The brothers may not even see each other while Harry is in town

There could be a chance for Harry to meet with his brother Prince William during the multiple-day stay, but it is unknown if they will.

