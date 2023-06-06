Princess Kate's relatable stress comment revealed

Princess Kate had a busy day on Tuesday, visiting the Windsor Family Hub during the day and as she spoke with members of staff and mothers at the group, the royal made a very relatable comment when it came to dealing with stress.

The Princess was present at a drop-in health visitors clinic and a baby massage session at the centre where she spoke to mothers from the Punjabi community. Upon learning about the organisation's stress management course, she quipped: "I'll come here and pick up some tips!" Kate had previously spoken to staff and the mothers and babies it helps online.

During her trip, she talked with mothers about their concerns about being parents and she also sat in on a baby massage session that was designed in order to help parents "bond with their babies". She also listened in on a session with the mothers where suppressed mental health concerns and cultural change where some of the main topics.

Sharing her thoughts, the mum-of-three spoke of the need to "normalise our emotional world in a safe environment" before she thanked the staff and mothers she met and headed off on a home visit.

© Getty Princess Kate opted for a natural yet glowing makeup look

The centre is run by not-for-profit organisation Achieving for Children and helps parents around Windsor and Maidenhead, and the surrounding areas. Alongside offering parents skills and advice, the centre also helps those exposed to exploitation, knife crime and substance abuse issues.

For her outing, the 41-year-old slipped into the sweetest new baby blue gingham blazer by Zara which was layered over a white puff sleeve tank top by Ralph Lauren and some dark wash blue trousers by L.K. Bennett.

© Getty Princess Kate wore her bouncy locks down loose

Swapping her signature stilettos for a more practical design, the royal stepped out in a pair of navy point-toe ballerina flats by Emmy London, tapping into the overriding Balletcore trend of this season.

Princess Kate wore her ever-flowing locks down loose with a subtle side parting and opted for a radiant beauty blend to highlight her natural features. A honied complexion, a rosy pink lip, a bronzed smoky eye, and a dusting of blush culminated in a flawless palette.

© Chris Jackson Kate sat in on a session with the parents

Princess Kate has dedicated her time to raising awareness of the critical importance of early childhood and in January 2023, with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, launched Shaping Us, a campaign that aims to transform the issue of early childhood, from one of scientific interest to one of the most strategically important topics of our time.

The royal’s casual ensemble followed a standout style moment from last week. The Prince and Princess of Wales joined guests at the wedding banquet to celebrate newlyweds Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Rajwa Al Saif's marriage on 1 June.

Kate glittered in a pink sequin gown by one of her go-to fashion designers, Jenny Packham, which she teamed with the diamond and pearl Lover's Knot tiara, once worn frequently by her late mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales.



