Sarah Ferguson opens up about 'beautiful' grandson Ernest - and why she cried over name

The Duchess of York has spoken fondly of her latest grandson Ernest

Sarah Ferguson, 63, has become a doting grandmother once again with the birth of Princess Eugenie's son on 30 May and on Thursday the novelist spoke out about the new arrival, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank and what made her cry.

The Duchess of York couldn't contain her excitement as she spoke about the new baby on the teaser for her latest podcast episode for Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah.

"He's a very seriously beautiful little boy," she said. Adding she's a "doting gee-gee," using that phrase instead of grandmother.

In the full-length episode, Sarah went on say: "He's done very, very well." She added: "It's a fabulous name." Ronnie has been chosen as a middle name for Ernest, after Sarah's father Ronald, and the Duchess reveals it was "so moving" for the couple to do this. She added: "It made me cry."

© Getty Sarah Ferguson has three grandchildren now

The Instagram Reels post showed Sarah wearing a taupe military-style blazer, speaking into a microphone for her podcast recording.

The caption read: "Episode 2 of our podcast “Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah” is out now on all streaming platforms. Or, listen & subscribe at the link in my bio. #TeaTalksPodcast #Podcasts #PodcastsofInstagram #SpillTheTea."

To share her wonderful baby news, Eugenie shared two Instagram photos. One of the adorable newborn sleeping in a moses basket, with one photo showing her eldest son August gently patting baby Ernest on the head.

The caption read: "Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs.

"He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already."

As well as a big brother, the new baby also has one-year-old cousin, Sienna, who is Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's daughter.

Sarah is a hands-on grandmother, and often speaks out about her grandchildren in interviews.

Sarah revealed what happens when the kids come over

Speaking to The Sun's Fabulous magazine, the royal has admitted that she overhauls Royal Lodge every time they come to visit.

The Duchess of York said: "I have my grandchildren, August, two and Sienna, 18 months, and when they come to the house, we have to clear all of the furniture out the way and the dogs scarper!"

© Instagram Princess Eugenie recently shared this sweet photo of August with his cousin Sienna

Photos inside of Royal Lodge show it is full of antique pieces and traditional furnishings, however, thanks to Sarah's YouTube channel, Fergie and Friends where she reads children's books, we suspect there are lots of cuddly toys and fun props to hand at all time.

