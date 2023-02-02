Prince William voices concerns for Prince Harry's privacy in unearthed clip at home The Prince of Wales had worries for his brother

Prince Harry left the UK with his family with privacy concerns among the reasons for his departure. While his brother Prince William hasn't spoken out about the revelations in his memoir, Spare, he has commented on Harry's privacy in an unearthed clip.

In 2000, ahead of Prince William's gap year, a small press conference was held at his father's countryside home, Highgrove House, where the duo stood in the garden together.

As well explaining how he raised the funds for the trip and how he'll stay in touch with the royal family while he's away, William thanked the press for how they treated him during his time at Eton College.

"You’ve all left me alone… it made a real big difference with everyone not trying to snap a picture when I was walking around the streets," he said.

The brothers have grown up in the public eye

"I hope it continues for Harry when he's there," the young Prince remarked.

In the Duke's memior he also revealed that privacy issues even drove them out of their UK home.

Harry explains that the couple were sadly forced to flee the home after to the press found out their location. In the book, he writes: "A helicopter was hovering above the property, a pap hanging out of the door, aiming telephoto lenses at every window, including our bedroom. Thus ended the dream of Oxfordshire."

The Sussexes have hedges around their home in Windsor

Before the alarms were raised regarding privacy, Harry admitted they "loved it out there" thanks to the "fresh air" and "verdant grounds".

The couple added the addition of a bigger hedge at their Frogmore Cottage home when they were living there to help shield the windows. A simple move but an effective one so that people on the estate could not see inside as easily. Prince William and his wife Princess Kate also have a privacy film on the windows at Kensington Palace to stop visitors peering into their private London garden.

