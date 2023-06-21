King Charles shares never-before-seen photo in birthday message to Prince William

The monarch shared a photo from his coronation in honour of his son's special day

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla led the birthday tributes for Prince William on his 41st birthday on Wednesday.

The monarch shared a photo of a father and son moment during rehearsals of his coronation ceremony in honour of his eldest son's special day on Instagram, writing: "Wishing the Prince of Wales a very happy birthday today!"

The sweet snap showed William and Charles laughing as they rehearsed a key moment in the King's coronation ceremony, where the Prince of Wales assisted his father with his robes.

The same photo was posted by photographer Chris Jackson on his personal Instagram account, where he wrote that it was "lovely to capture this relaxed moment behind the scenes at the coronation rehearsals".

Prince William played a key role in his father's coronation in May, and as well as sharing a laugh ahead of the big day, the pair also showcased their strong bond in an emotional moment during the ceremony.

After King Charles was crowned, Prince William approached his father, kneeling before the King, reciting: "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God."

He then bent down to kiss his father, with King Charles appearing overcome with emotion.

It is a big week for the royal family; as well as celebrating Prince William's birthday, they also joined forces for the King's first Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday, and marked Father's Day by sharing beautiful photos of the Prince with his three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – on Sunday.

© Getty King Charles and Prince William ride their horses as they parade down The Mall at Trooping the Colour

Although Prince William and Princess Kate missed the first day of attending Royal Ascot on Tuesday due to other royal engagements, they are likely to attend the racing event on another day during the week, as they typically do.