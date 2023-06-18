King Charles pays tribute to Prince Harry in heartwarming Father's Day post

King Charles III paid tribute to his sons Prince William and Prince Harry on Sunday in honour of Father's Day.

To mark the special occasion, the monarch's social media team shared a trio of touching photos over on Instagram. Amongst the pictures, His Majesty posted a heartwarming photograph of himself enjoying a light-hearted moment with his late father, Prince Philip.

WATCH: Prince Harry’s reaction to King Charles caught on camera at coronation

Elsewhere, Charles shared a photograph of Queen Camilla's late father, Bruce Shand, in addition to a wholesome snapshot of himself enjoying a hike on the Balmoral Estate with a young Prince Harry and Prince William.

In the photo, Prince Charles is pictured wearing a lime-green Scottish kilt, knee-high green socks and a matching green jumper. Prince Harry and Prince William, meanwhile, twinned in blue shirts and stone-hued trousers.

© Getty King Charles shared this touching photo

The photograph captured a precious bonding moment between the royals, highlighting the King's sweet father-son relationship with both Prince Harry and Prince William.

The caption read: "To Dads everywhere, we wish you a special Father's Day today".

Royal fans flooded the comments section with an abundance of thoughtful messages. One follower wrote: "Happy Father's Day to his majesty [clapping emoji] his dedication to his boys and the country is amazing," whilst a second chimed in: "I LOVE these pictures! Happy Father's Day!"

© Getty The monarch paid tribute to Prince William and Prince Harry

A third royal fan commented: "Aw the picture with Harry," and a fourth added: "Happy Father's Day, these photos must bring back wonderful memories for the Royal Family!"

The King's sweet pictorial tribute comes after he celebrated his birthday parade at Trooping the Colour.

© Getty King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the royal balcony

During the milestone occasion, which also marked the first time a monarch has ridden on horseback since the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1986, Charles looked smart in his military red uniform.

The King, Colonel in Chief of the Regiments of the Household Division, wore the tunic of the Guard of Honour Order, the Welsh Guards, alongside the cypher of Queen Elizabeth II.

© Getty Prince William and Prince Edward salute as they depart Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour ceremony

Charles was joined in the parade by Princess Anne, who is the Senior Colonel of the Household Division, as well as the Prince of Wales, and for the first time, the Duke of Edinburgh.

RELATED: Princess Charlotte and Duchess Sophie share sweet moment during Trooping

Also in attendance were Queen Camilla, the Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Camilla and Kate attended the event for the first time in their new military roles which they took on back in December 2022.

© getty Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the Sovereign's official birthday

Camilla is Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, while Kate is Colonel of the Irish Guards. Both royal ladies opted to wear majestic Trooping outfits to reflect their all-important military roles.

RELATED: Kate Middleton's best Trooping The Colour outfits will take you back

The Queen exuded elegance in a red silk coat dress by Fiona Clare Aldridge, which took inspiration from the Grenadier Guards' uniform. Meanwhile, Princess Kate looked regal in a vibrant, emerald-green coat dress crafted by Paris-based designer, Andrew Gn.