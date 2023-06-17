Prince George and Princess Charlotte beam at dad Prince William in adorable Father's Day photo

And check out Prince Louis' hug for the Prince of Wales

The Prince of Wales is the picture of fatherly affection in this adorable new photograph shared to mark Father's Day.

The sweet image, taken in April by Millie Pilkington on the Windsor Estate, shows Prince William surrounded by his beloved children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, all wearing coordinating shades of blue.

The future King smiles broadly as his two eldest children, George – who turns ten on July 22 – and Charlotte, eight, in a pretty Blossom button-front dress by Rachel Riley, gaze up at him, their arms on his lap.

Meanwhile five-year-old Louis, in a blue Fair Isle jumper by Lallie London, wraps his arms around his father's neck, with a huge grin for the camera.

© Millie Pilkington Doting father William is surrounded by his three children in a heartwarming new photo

It comes after the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children joined the rest of the senior royals at Trooping the Colour earlier in the day on Saturday. See George, Charlotte and Louis' carriage moment in the clip below...

WATCH: George, Charlotte and Louis join Kate and Camilla in Trooping the Colour carriage

It's clear the Prince is at the centre of his children's world as he celebrates nearly a decade of fatherhood with the youngsters, while the photograph reveals just how warm and relaxed their relationship is.

MUST-SEE: Prince Louis' cheeky antics at Trooping the Colour with siblings George and Charlotte – best photos

RELATED: Prince William's heartfelt dad moment with Princess Charlotte ahead of Father's Day

© Getty The Wales family on the balcony at Trooping the Colour

© Getty The royal family wave at crowds at Trooping the Colour

It was taken in the gardens of Frogmore House, beneath the shelter of the timber Swiss Seat, a Swiss cottage made out of silver birches in 1833 and renovated for the late Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in 1833.

© Getty The photo was taken in the grounds of Frogmore House in Windsor

Prince William and his brood are sitting on a wooden bench thought to have been presented to his grandmother to mark her 90th birthday in 2016.

Frogmore House and Gardens, situated about half a mile south of Windsor Castle, is a short walk from the Wales's new home Adelaide Cottage in Windsor Great Park.

The historic site is occasionally opened to the public for visits, usually for a couple of days each year.