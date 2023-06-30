Prince William shows support for LGBTQ+ community ahead of London Pride

The Prince of Wales showed his support for the LGBTQ+ community as he marked the end of Pride Month.

William, 41, sat down with three volunteers from organisations, The Mix and Shout, at the iconic The Royal Vauxhall Tavern in south-east London – where the Prince's late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, was once rumoured to have enjoyed a night out with Freddie Mercury.

Speaking near the beginning of the film released on Friday, William joked: "I feel very underdressed today in the Royal Vauxhall Tavern. I should have come with some sequins or some glitter. Maybe next time I'll bring it."

The father-of-three emphasised the importance of ensuring everybody looks after their own "mental fitness' and why checking in on others and supporting those in your community is vital.

"Mental fitness is very important and we’ve got to get better at having open conversations and discussing these issues, being here today and hearing about your insights and experiences will mean a lot to young people," William said.

© Andy Parsons / Kensington Palace William with Michael Lister, Sharvari Patil and Alexis Caught

The Prince spoke with Michael Lister, 20, Chair of The Mix Youth Advisory Board, Sharvari Patil, 20, a student and volunteer at The Mix and Alexis Caught, a Shout volunteer who is also an author and podcast host specialising in mental health and wellness in the queer community.

William asked the group what the best advice they could give to someone needing support, see what they had to say in the clip below…

The Prince also spoke of the importance of having an open conversation and how emotions can prove more difficult for men.

"I think guys particularly find emotions quite difficult, don’t quite know how to deal with them – strong emotions, no emotions, whatever it might be, they kind of find it quite hard. And I think that's why we’ve got to get better at having an open conversation about these things," he said.

The short film was released ahead of London Pride, with the parade taking place in the capital on Saturday 1 July.

© Getty William visited the iconic Royal Vauxhall Tavern

A smiling William said to the volunteers: "I feel a big party coming on for you."

The Mix and Shout are both charity partners of the Heads Together campaign which was founded by The Royal Foundation.

For more information, visit themix.org.uk and giveusashout.org.

