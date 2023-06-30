Prince Harry and Prince William make joint appearance for cause close to their hearts

Royal brothers the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex were last seen together at the King's coronation

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex both made an appearance at the Diana Award Virtual Awards on Friday.

The royal brothers were last seen publicly together at King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation at Westminster in May, with Prince Harry seated three rows behind Prince William.

William and Harry have long shown their support for the Diana Award, which was set up in 1999 in memory of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, and her belief that young people have the power to change the world.

In opening remarks at the start of the awards, the Prince of Wales said he was "proud" to continue his late mother's belief, while in a separate appearance, the Duke of Sussex said that "her legacy continues to inspire and serve". See what the royal brothers had to say in the clip below...

WATCH: Prince William and Prince Harry reunite for cause close to their hearts

Speaking from Kensington Palace, William said of the awards: "Today, we recognise the power of all young people—the power to challenge the status quo, to confront injustice, and to inspire meaningful change.

"To all the award recipients, I extend my heartfelt congratulations. Your accomplishments are a testament to your passion and commitment to creating positive change. You are the torchbearers of hope and inspiration, lighting the way for others to follow.

© The Diana Award William delivered opening remarks

He added: "And to everyone watching all these stories remind us why organisations like The Diana Award are so important. It is a reminder that when we invest in young people, when we provide them with the tools and opportunities to make a difference, they can truly change the world. A belief shared by my mother, and one I am proud to continue in her name."

© The Diana Award William praised the work of the charity

Meanwhile, Harry said: "As we come together, I am reminded of the profound belief my mother held in the transformative power of young people.

"She recognised their unique ability to challenge the status quo and push for a more inclusive and compassionate society. Her legacy continues to inspire and serve as an example of how to navigate the complexities of our world today.

© The Diana Award Harry praised his late mother's legacy

"So many of the numerous challenges that we face disproportionately affect young people. Whether it's climate change, mental health, or systemic injustices, the obstacles can sometimes seem overwhelming.

"But what gives me hope is the collective power we possess when we work together - the strength in the diversity of voices and perspectives that encompass it."