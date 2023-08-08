Prince Michael of Kent surprises in stylish holiday ensemble as he parties in St. Tropez

Many members of the British royal family are currently taking a break from royal duties and enjoying a much-needed summer holiday.

Whilst their destinations normally remain a secret, a new photo posted on Instagram has revealed that King Charles' cousin, Prince Michael of Kent, is enjoying some days in the glamourous setting of St. Tropez.

The 81-year-old featured in Princess Camilla of Bourbon Two Sicilies, Duchess of Castro's Instagram, and seemed to be having a great time as shown in the video below.

In a photo later shared by the Princess, Prince Michael can be seen posing alongside her and three other female guests whilst looking stylish in a yellow shirt and matching trousers which he perfectly accessorised with a light blue jumper over his shoulders.

Prince Michael seems to have attended the party on his own, as his wife, Princess Michael of Kent, or his children, Lady Gabriella Kingston and Lord Frederick Windsor, were nowhere to be seen.

© Instagram/camilladebourbon Prince Michael posed alongside Princess Camilla and other guests at the party

Princess Camilla seems to have a good relationship with the British royal family. In September last year, the 52-year-old paid tribute to the Queen following her death on her Instagram and detailed that they had met several times.

"We have been privileged to meet Her Majesty on a number of occasions and will forever treasure the time that we have spent with her," part of her tribute read.

© Getty Prince Michael of Kent seems to have travelled to St. Tropez without his wife Princess Michael of Kent

Sunny St. Tropez might not be Prince Michael's only destination this summer as he could be heading up to Scotland with other members of the royal family.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are continuing the late Queen's tradition of holidaying at Balmoral Castle and will be hosting many royal guests over the coming weeks.

© Getty Princess Camilla and Prince Charles with their daughters Maria Carolina and Maria Chiara in 2019

Prince William and Kate will join them with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Other likely guests include Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall and their respective families and Charles' siblings, Prince Andrew and Prince Edwards and their families.

© Getty Princess Camilla Duchess of Castro and Prince Carlo Duke of Castro at the Elton John AIDS Foundation 26th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in 2018

One family that is not expected to make an appearance this year is Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.