Kate Middleton's weekend outing with the Queen's cousins revealed The Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed the tennis tournament finals

The Duchess of Cambridge completed a period of self-isolation in time to attend the Wimbledon finals at the weekend.

For the men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini, Kate was accompanied by her father, Michael Middleton, but she wasn't the only member of the Queen's family present in the royal box at the tennis tournament.

The monarch's cousin, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, who is President of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, also had a front-row seat, alongside his siblings, Princess Alexandra and Prince Michael of Kent.

READ: Kate Middleton's fun moment with dad Michael you might have missed at Wimbledon

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William consoles heartbroken Prince George after Euro 2020 final

Two of the Duke's children were present with their spouses, the Earl and Countess of St. Andrews, and Lady Helen and Timothy Taylor.

Edward's granddaughter, Lady Amelia Windsor (the daughter of the Earl and Countess of St. Andrews) and Alexandra's granddaughter, Flora Vesterberg, were also seated among the VIPs in the royal box.

Flora Vesterberg and Princess Alexandra seated in front of Lady Helen Taylor and Lady Amelia Windsor

Lady Amelia, 25, is a successful fashion model, while Flora, 26, is a curator with expertise in modern and contemporary art. Flora married Timothy Vesterberg at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in September 2020.

It was announced on Friday that the Duke of Kent, 85, is stepping down as president of the AELTC after holding the position for more than 50 years.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton forced to delete tweet after Wimbledon women's final

MORE: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo join Countess of Wessex at Wimbledon - best photos

Kate was joined in the royal box by some of the Queen's cousins

The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, who is patron of the AELTC, is expected to take over some of his duties.

On Saturday, Kate was joined by husband, Prince William, to watch the women's singles final between Ashleigh Barty and Karolína Plíšková.

The Countess of Wessex, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Mike and Zara Tindall, also watched the action at Wimbledon across the two weeks of tournament.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.