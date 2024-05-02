A look at all the moments Princess Charlotte has been the best big sister to Prince Louis

There's no denying Princess Charlotte has a close bond with both of her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis. Over the years, the royal children have shared many tender moments together at major events - from King Charles' coronation to the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations.

In honour of Princess Charlotte's 9th birthday on Thursday, here at HELLO!, we have decided to take a look at one of her important roles – being big sister to little Louis, who turned six last week.

© Shutterstock When Prince Louis was born Just a few days after little Louis was born, a then three-year-old Charlotte melted hearts across the world in newly released pictures which showed her tending to the newborn. She was seen giving her little brother a tender kiss. The photos, shared by Kensington Palace on social media, were taken by their proud mum Kate and celebrate Louis's birth as well as his big sister's third birthday.



© Photo: Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations Back in 2021, the young Princess was with her doting mother, Princess Kate, and she was her eyes and ears when she and her brothers were watching the Pageant on the last day of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations. When her younger brother Louis was sucking his thumb, she was the first to take his hand away from his mouth in a very relatable sibling moment.



© Getty Trooping the Colour 2021 Another moment from the Jubilee celebrations saw Charlotte encourage her little brother to stop waving as they headed to Horse Guards Parade for Trooping the Colour. Louis was very excited to greet members of the public from their carriage but was interrupted by his elder sister, who pushed his hand down as his excitable waves peaked in speed.



© Getty Prince Louis' Easter debut Young Charlotte flashed a sweet smile towards her brother Louis as he made his Easter service debut alongside his mother, the Princess of Wales, in April 2023. Princess Charlotte could be seen holding hands with her father, Prince William, and was photographed casting a furtive glance at Louis - no doubt watching out for any cheeky moments in the spotlight.



© WPA Pool Coronation ceremony Princess Charlotte protectively held Prince Louis' hand as the sibling duo made their way into Westminster Abbey ahead of King Charles and Queen Camilla's spectacular coronation ceremony. Following the end of the service, Princess Charlotte also led her brother out of Westminster Abbey with a guiding hand. The siblings looked so grown up as they followed in the footsteps of their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales.



© Getty Coronation balcony appearance During their big balcony moment, Princess Charlotte enjoyed a giggle with her brother as they waved to the throngs of royal well-wishers lining the Mall. The youngster sweetly flashed a warm smile as she observed her brother making a series of cheeky faces.

