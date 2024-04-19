Prince and Princess Michael of Kent step out ahead of Lady Gabriella Kingston's birthday

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent stepped out for an evening out in London, following a difficult few months for their family.

The couple were pictured smiling as they left one of their favourite haunts, Oswald's, a private members club in Mayfair.

Prince Michael, 81, who is a cousin of the late Queen's, donned a smart navy suit with pale blue shirt and patterned tie for his outing with his wife of over 45 years.

Czech-born Princess Michael, 79, looked elegant in a pistachio-green tweed jacket with a silk scarf and large floral-shaped earrings.

The pair left Oswald's in their own car, with Prince Michael behind the wheel.

© Blitz Pictures Prince Michael retired from royal duties in 2022

The couple permanently reside at Apartment 10 at Kensington Palace after selling their Cotswolds country abode, Nether Lypiatt Manor, for a reported £11 million last summer.

The Prince and Princess' outing comes just weeks after the funeral of their son-in-law, Thomas Kingston, who was the husband of their daughter, Lady Gabriella Kingston.

© Blitz Pictures The Kents reside at Kensington Palace

Thomas passed away at the age of 45 in February at his parents' home in the Cotswolds on 25 February. An inquest at Gloucestershire Coroner's Court on 1 March found that the financier died from a "catastrophic head injury" and a gun was found near his body.

His funeral took place privately at the Chapel Royal at St James's in London on 12 March.

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent were among the 140 people in attendance at the service to support Lady Gabriella. The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra also paid their respects at the funeral.

© Getty Lady Gabriella was widowed at 42 following the death of her husband, Thomas

Lady Gabriella, who turns 43 on 23 April, married Thomas at St George's Chapel, Windsor on 18 May 2019 in front of guests, who included the late Queen, Prince Philip and Prince Harry.

The couple were last pictured together on Valentine's Day as they joined Queen Camilla at a star-studded soiree to celebrate the work of William Shakespeare.

Lady Gabriella paid tribute to her late husband in a joint statement with his family released on 27 February, describing him as an "exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him”. They described his death as a "great shock to the whole family".

