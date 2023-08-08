Prince Harry is all smiles as he touches down in Tokyo alongside good friend Nacho Figueras

The Duke of Sussex will attend a summit on 9 August before flying to Singapore

The Duke of Sussex has touched down in Tokyo, Japan, for the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition, which is a summit on the power of sport, community and philanthropy and will take place on 9 August.

Prince Harry was spotted arriving at the airport with Argentine polo player, Nacho Figueras, who is a longtime friend of the royal's.

WATCH: Prince Harry arrived in Japan with his friend Nacho Figueras

The Prince will be joined by ISPS Handa Founder Dr. Handa, former New Zealand All Blacks and ISPS Handa Ambassador Dan Carter, and Sentebale Chair Sophie Chandauka MBE at the event.

Rector and Vice-Chancellor of South Africa's Stellenbosch University Professor Wim de Villiers, and Royal Australian Navy Veteran and Invictus Games Gold Medallist Steve James will also be in attendance.

Harry's wife, The Duchess of Sussex, is not expected to join him on his trip.

Prince Harry wearing an Archewell hat as he arrives in Tokyo

Dr Haruhisa Handa, Founder of International Sports Promotion Society, said: "ISPS Handa are delighted to be partnering with Sentebale this August on the special edition of ISPS Sports Values Summit in Tokyo and the annual Polo Cup in Singapore. Our respective organisations share a mutual responsibility to empower and aid those most in need and believe we can use the power of sport to do so.”

After attending the summit, Harry and Nacho will fly to Singapore, where they will play in the annual Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at Singapore Polo Club, which is set to take place on 12 August.

© Getty Nacho Figueras and Prince Harry in Aspen last year

The Prince will play on the Royal Salute Sentebale Team, while Nacho captains the opposing Singapore Polo Club Team.

Harry is a Co-Founding Patron of Sentebale and the Polo Cup aims to raise awareness and funds to support the charity's work with children and young people in Southern Africa whose lives have been impacted by inequality, HIV/AIDS, extreme poverty and COVID-19.

© Getty The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Sentebale Polo in Windsor in 2018

In a statement, Harry previously said: "The annual Polo Cup is essential to Sentebale's vital work ensuring children and young people are healthy, resilient, and able to thrive. The funds raised this year will support our Clubs and Camps programme, which provides intensive psychosocial support to young people living with HIV.

© Getty Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras' friendship goes back to 2007

"In a time where being HIV positive is no longer a death sentence, we are empowering young people to know their status, stay healthy, and eliminate the stigma so that they can break the cycle.

"We are delighted to return to the renowned Singapore Polo Club in August, and are once again enormously grateful for the polo community and our sponsors, in particular ISPS Handa, for their ongoing commitment to Lesotho and Botswana's youth."

Prince Harry in action at last year's Polo Cup in Aspen

Harry founded the charity in 2006 alongside Prince Seeiso as a response to the needs of children and young people in Lesotho. The name means 'forget-me-not' in the Sesotho language, representing a pledge to remember the most vulnerable children in the region.