Prince Harry appears in new Father's Day picture The royal is a doting dad of two children

The Duke of Sussex beamed as he posed for a new photo, taken in honour of Father's Day. After playing at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club last week, Prince Harry and close friend Nacho Figueras came together for a sweet picture.

MORE: Prince Charles pays heartfelt tribute to sons Prince Harry and Prince William

The heartwarming image was shared on the Argentine polo player's Instagram page, and was simply captioned: "Happy Father's Day to all the padres from the padres of the #lospadrespoloteam."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle kisses Prince Harry after his team win

In May, the 37-year-old Harry joined the Los Padres team, under the name Harry Wales, and has spent the last few weeks playing alongside Nacho's teammates. They have been competing in the Pacific Coast Circuit Inter-Circuit Cup, which was founded by professional polo player Nacho.

MORE: 8 sweet photos of royal dads kissing their children

READ: Prince Harry's best friend's wife thanks Meghan Markle after polo loss

Last month, he shared his delight at being reunited with Harry at a match and shared a photo of their "special" time together on Instagram. Nacho wrote: "Thrilled to be riding alongside my friend, Prince Harry, and the rest of the Los Padres team at the @santabarbarapoloclub's Harry East Memorial Tournament.

"We've ridden together many times over the years and now that we're both parents, it's extra special to be able to spend this time together," Nacho continued, adding: "The name Los Padres was inspired by the proximity of the field to the Los Padres National Forest and also by our connection as fathers."

Prince Harry beamed in this new photo with Nacho Figueras

Meanwhile, over in the UK, Prince Charles marked Father's Day in the most special way. The 73-year-old royal's official Clarence House Instagram account published a trio of special photos on Sunday to celebrate the day – including one of his sons Prince Harry and Prince William.

The heartwarming throwback showed a young Charles sitting on the grass with his sons, grinning from ear-to-ear as they enjoyed a family holiday together at Balmoral. Prince Charles simply captioned the post: "Wishing everyone a very happy Father's Day!"

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.