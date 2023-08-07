Meghan Markle is a gardening goddess alongside hardworking Prince Harry in must-see home video

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex showcase their wholesome lives in incredible video clip

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did everything they could to secure their dream home in Montecito, and it's an idyllic place they totally cherish.

During episode one of the couple's Netflix show, Harry & Meghan, fans were given an insight into their wholesome home life with a lowkey video of them tending to the garden.

Meghan Markle filmed the footage, which saw her wearing garden gloves, while showing a bunch of freshly picked roses in her hand. Meanwhile, her husband Prince Harry could be seen watering the picture-perfect lawn in front of her. Watch now...

WATCH: Prince Harry tends to private garden as Meghan Markle picks fresh flowers in wholesome home video

It's unknown if the couple have their own gardener to help with the upkeep of the sprawling 7.38 acres of land around their beloved casa, but it's clear to see they are hands-on too with keeping it truly stunning.

The large expanse of lawn is the ideal place for their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to play, and during the docuseries, we saw them enjoying it first-hand.

The family had a casual kick around when Meghan's mother Doria Ragland was visiting, and Lilibet Diana was seen crawling in the grass during another sweet moment.

© Netflix Their idyllic garden featured in their Netflix show

Elsewhere on the estate, the family have a hotel-worthy swimming pool lined with sun loungers and reports tell us there is a huge playpark too for the kids to play in.

© Giggster The Sussexes have a dream pool

More recently, the couple have another insight into their utopia garden when they recorded a video from their veranda.

The clip was in order to promote the Responsible Tech Youth Power Fund, which is supporting 26 companies around the US that work in the field of ethical tech.

The Sussexes were seen sitting snuggled up on a metal bench in their garden, while they surprised some of the youth talent involved by giving them an impromptu phone call.

© RT Youth Power Fund The couple appeared from their garden last week

The loveseat-style bench featured a gingham seat cushion, there was a large grey cushion behind Meghan for extra comfort.

Just behind the royals were foliage-wrapped pillars, and their lawn could be seen in the background.

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moving?

They have been living in their property since 2020

There have been a flurry of reports suggesting that Prince Harry and Meghan have been looking at a new property in Malibu to be closer to Hollywood. As yet, nothing has been confirmed by the couple so don't expect them to be upping sticks any time soon.

Plus, their existing home is their 'dream' property, so it would take a lot to make them relocate. Speaking to The Cut, Meghan revealed why they fell in love with their Montecito mansion. "Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free," the Duchess said.