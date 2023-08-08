See epic throwback of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle twinning in beanie hats and check shirts for undercover date

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kept their early romance under wraps for as long as possible, and that included many incognito date nights. In their Netflix docuseries, a throwback photo reveals one of their lowkey dinners, where they even sported matching outfits!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were both seen in beanie hats and check shirts as they cosied up at a dinner table, which appeared to be in someone's kitchen. Perhaps the residence of one of the close friends who spoke out in the show about the couple's early courtship.

The pair looked blissfully content with smiles on their faces as they snuggled up together. Harry looked like he had finished his meal, but still had a bottled beer to enjoy.

Speaking on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the Duke of Sussex spoke about the lengths he and his now wife went to, to keep his new love interest out of the media.

WATCH: What we learned from Harry & Meghan's bombshell docuseries

Harry said: "The first time Meghan and I met up for her to come and stay with me, we met up in a supermarket in London, pretending we didn't know each other, so were texting each other from the other side of the aisles."

The hit docuseries included an array of intimate photos, including ones showing Harry and Meghan with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

© Netflix Harry kissing newborn baby Lilibet Diana

There were a few precious snaps of Lilibet as a newborn, one where father Harry gently kissed her on the nose and another where she slept with her arms in the air.

© Netflix meghan markle with son archie

Archie enjoyed storytime on his mother's lap in one sweet moment and another showed him using his mother's baby bump as a pillow in an adorable snap.

What has Meghan Markle said about being a mum?

When the couple were still working royals, during an official tour, Meghan got candid about motherhood. Although she said it was "all so exciting," she did admit that being a working mother was "a lot".

When speaking to Lara Rosmarin, chief executive of Cape Innovation and Technology and a mother herself, Meghan said: "It must be a lot to juggle. We're only five months in right now. Being a working mum and travelling as well with a baby, my goodness it's a lot, but it’s all so exciting.

Meghan is a doting mother

"There are days when it's a lot to juggle but then you meet someone and you have an impact on them and you say 'ah-ha', and it's so rewarding."

Now the family reside in the US, and have stepped down from their roles within the monarchy, they have more time to focus on raising their children. Striving for a wholesome life, we've seen Prince Archie tending to the chickens on site and the family paying a visit to horse stables, seeming to favour an outdoorsy, lowkey lifestyle.