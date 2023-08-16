King Charles cheers on 'mighty Lionesses' ahead of World Cup final

King Charles personally congratulated the Lionesses as they secured a place in the World Cup final, following their victory against Australia on Wednesday.

Charles, who is on his annual holiday in Scotland, sent a message to Sarina Wiegman's squad.

The monarch, 74, wrote: "My wife and I join all our family in sending the mighty Lionesses our warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the World Cup, and in sharing our very best wishes for Sunday's match.

"While your victory may have cost the magnificent Matildas their chance for the greatest prize in the game, both teams have been an inspiration on and off the pitch – and, for that, both nations are united in pride, admiration and respect."

He signed off the message with his royal cypher, Charles R.

It is the first time the Lionesses have reached the final of a World Cup, and the first time an England football team has competed in a World Cup final since the men's side beat West Germany in 1966.

It comes after Charles's heir, the Prince of Wales, also posted his own message of support on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Prince William wrote: "What a phenomenal performance from the @Lionesses – on to the final! Commiserations to @TheMatildas, you've played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup. W."

© Getty The Lionesses celebrate after their win against Australia

© Getty William attended the Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley

Heir to the throne William, who is president of the Football Association (FA), will not be in Australia to witness the Lionesses take on Spain in the World Cup final at Sunday, Kensington Palace confirmed. Instead, he will watch the match on television as he cheers on England.

William saw the Lionesses win the European Championship last year, presenting the players with their medals at Wembley. See their win in the clip below...

WATCH: The Lionesses win Euro 2022

Last October, he had not planned to attend the men's World Cup, staged by controversial hosts Qatar, due to a busy winter schedule.

However, according to PA, it's understood that his office might have looked at making arrangements if Gareth Southgate's team had reached the final. In the end, England lost 2-1 to France in the quarter-finals.

The late Queen Elizabeth II attended the 1966 World Cup final at Wembley and presented captain Bobby Moore with the trophy.