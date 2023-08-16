Prince Harry finally releases first look at new Netflix show

Prince Harry's Netflix documentary about the Invictus Games has confirmed its release date. The film, titled Heart of Invictus, will explore the sporting event and foundation, which the Duke of Sussex founded in 2014, and will give fans a behind-the-scenes insight.

The streaming giant released the first look trailer on social media and confirmed that the film would be released on 30 August. Watch the video below to see the official trailer…

WATCH: Official trailer for Prince Harry's Netflix documentary, Heart of Invictus

In the trailer, Prince Harry can be seen addressing the crowd at the event as he says: "It is here at the Invictus Games that you realise whatever you carry, it was a springboard that propelled you to the next level."

Another moment sees the Duke speaking directly to the camera as he says: "The Games doesn't focus on what causes the injury but really about the recovery and how to be part of a community again."

Social media users commented underneath the video to share their reactions. One person wrote on X: "Yay glad #HeartofInvictus is almost here. Look forward to hearing more of Gabe's journey to the #InvictusGames especially on 30 August." Another said: "I can't wait for Heart of Invictus!" As a third added: "Can't wait to watch! Very inspiring and brave people."

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games after being inspired to celebrate and shine a spotlight on wounded, injured, or sick servicemen and women who have served their country. The 2023 games will take place between the 9th and 13th of September.

The website reads: "The Invictus Games Foundation offers a recovery pathway for international wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women (WIS). We collaborate to provide opportunities for post-traumatic growth: enabling those involved to reclaim their purpose, identity, and future, beyond injury."