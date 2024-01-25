Meghan Markle's subtle transformation that you might have missed

Meghan Markle is always preened to perfection whenever she steps out into the limelight, and this week was no different. The former Suits star, who has travelled to Jamaica with Prince Harry, wowed on the red carpet when she attended the Bob Marley: One Love premiere in Kingston.

While all eyes were noticeably on Meghan's chic all-black ensemble, it seems the Duchess has made a subtle tweak to her fuss-free makeup - thicker eyebrows.

© Getty Meghan Markle seen with fuller brows at the Bob Marley: One Love premiere in Jamaica this week

In the newly-released pictures, the mum-of-two was glowing as she sported more full and fluffy brows compared to the over-plucked eyebrow trend of the '90s which she has sported in the past.

Yana Gushchina, the founder of beauty hotspot Browfique, reveals the secret to Meghan's fuller eyebrow look and an alternative way how we can achieve them too.

"It appears that Meghan Markle has embraced a fuller eyebrow look, achieved through a technique known as powdering, a form of microblading," she said. "Ombre brows, with their gradual colour transition and soft powder finish, offer a natural and well-defined appearance.

© Getty The former Suits actress seen with thinner brows back in 2011

"While Meghan Markle has achieved a fuller brow look with ombre brows and powdering, an alternative approach worth considering is henna tinting."

Henna tinting is another way to achieve eyebrow tinting – a regime that stains the skin giving you tinted hairs for up to six weeks.

"This technique involves using a henna product with the staying power on the skin, often enhanced with HD glue for longevity," explained the London-based MUA. "Combining henna tint with a touch of pencil or additional tint can provide a well-defined and lasting result.

© Mark Cuthbert Meghan is loving the fuller brows look of late

"This method offers a versatile and customizable solution, allowing individuals to achieve the desired shape and fullness while ensuring a natural and enduring effect. Henna is available at Browfique, starting price is 26 pounds."

In recent years, Meghan has rocked a more minimal makeup look and has added feathery false eyelashes to her beauty style. Meghan has long been admired for her impeccable beauty choices, and her go-to makeup products have become staples in the beauty community. Among her past favourites is MAC's Eye Kohl eyeliner in the shade Teddy, a rich brown with subtle gold undertones.

Meghan Markle stunned on the red carpet this week

The Duchess previously revealed that this eyeliner is essential to her "five-minute face" routine, telling Allure: "If I'm going to amp [my makeup] up for the night, then I use MAC ‘Teddy’ eyeliner, which is a really beautiful brown that has some gold in it."

Meghan’s former makeup artist Lydia Sellers once told HELLO!: "Meghan is the type of girl with many talents. She is someone that is 'in the know' when it comes to products, tips, tricks, and trends. Working with her was always a collaborative effort."

She continued: "Meghan is very self-assured when it comes to what she likes in a beauty routine and our time together very rarely ventured too far from her classic makeup look."