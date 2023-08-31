Meghan Markle's friend shares stunning new photo of Prince Harry following documentary release

Prince Harry released his latest documentary, Heart of Invictus, on Wednesday and following the airing of the series, one of Meghan Markle's closest friends has shared a new portrait of the Duke of Sussex.

Taking to his social media on Thursday, Misan Harriman, who is the chair of the Southbank Centre, shared the gorgeous black-and-white photo of the royal. In the image, Harry posed in a shirt and trousers with his hands in his pockets as he glanced towards the sky. In the background, a blurry fence and set of trees could be seen.

Paying tribute to the Duke and the Invictus Games, Misan wrote: "I'm so proud of this man and the incredible space of healing that is @weareinvictusgames. Countless lives have been changed through the very real sense of community that Prince Harry has built with the #invictusgames. I took this picture on the last day of last years games in The Hague. Empathy and purpose can go a long, long way."

The image won praise from many, as one said: "What a wonderful photo of Harry!" and a second added: "Watched the entirety of Heart of Invictus yesterday. It was incredible!! Seeing the before and after of the veterans feels miraculous. I'm so proud of them. I'm so proud of Harry."

The Duke looked incredible for the personal portrait

A third commented: "Love love love the emphasis on family!! Military families are the true backbone and deserve every bit of recognition!!" while a fourth penned: "I've just finished the first 2 episodes. It makes me want to go to Düsseldorf and feel what i just saw in person, it goes deeper than I realized. Just Love H and M."

The next edition of the Invictus Games will kick off on 9 September in Dusseldorf, Germany, and Prince Harry will be present for both the opening and closing ceremonies, while Meghan Markle will join her husband shortly after the Games begin. However, it is currently unclear whether the couple's children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, will join their parents for the trip.

© Getty Harry will soon head for the Invictus Games

Harry made several appearance in his documentary, and in one emotional moment spoke about the effect his time in the military had on his mental health, especially in regards to the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.

Talking to the camera, the Duke said: "I can only speak from my personal experience. My tour of Afghanistan in 2012 flying Apaches, somewhere after that there was an unravelling, and the trigger to me was actually returning from Afghanistan but the stuff that was coming up was from 1997, from the age of 12."

© Getty Meghan will join her husband at the event

As footage of a young Harry viewing floral tributes to his mother at Kensington Palace appeared on screen, the Duke added: "Losing my mum at such a young age, the trauma that I had, I was never really aware of.

"It was never discussed, I didn't really talk about it, and I've suppressed it like most youngsters would have done. But then when it all came fizzing out, I was bouncing off the walls. I was like, 'What is going on here?' I was feeling everything rather than being numb."