Prince Archie looks so grown up in adorable new photo

Prince Harry released his brand new documentary, Heart of Invictus, on Netflix this week – and while he opened up about his road to the paralympic-style sporting competition Invictus, the Duke also gave viewers an intimate insight into his life in the States.

In one clip, during a video call from his Montecito home whom he shares with wife Meghan Markle, a new portrait of his son Prince Archie could be seen on the side of his desk.

© Netflix Prince Harry seen on a video call at his home in Montecito

The sweet photograph saw little Archie, aged four, holding a toy whilst dressed in grey jeans, white trainers and a dark blue jumper which had the letter 'A' emblazoned across it in yellow. The youngster looked very much like his father's double in the sweet snap, no doubt captured by his parents.

The five-part documentary, which was launched in the UK on Wednesday, follows a group of former military servicemen and women taking part in Invictus, which Harry set up in 2014 for injured and sick military personnel and veterans.

© Netflix A close up of Prince Archie's portrait on Prince Harry's desk

In one episode, doting Harry gave a moving speech about his son Prince Archie. The 38-year-old was seen on stage as he gave a speech to competitors at the Invictus Games The Hague in April 2022.

He revealed that he and his eldest child have had conversations about the future – hear the sweet advice he gave in the video below...

WATCH: Prince Harry speaks about Archie in new Netflix documentary

The Duke also discussed how he never wanted to serve in the armed forces as a father. Harry, who has two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, was seen chatting during a hike in California with his friends, former Invictus competitors JJ Chalmers and David Wiseman.

He said: "I've always had myself down as being the dad that I could never be serving while having kids. And you both did, right? It's never the individual signing up – it's the whole family signing up."

Interviewed sitting in a chair facing the camera, Harry is asked to describe what he does, to which, he replied: "What do I do? Er… on any given day, I'm a dad of two under-three-year-olds. I've got a couple of dogs. (I'm) a husband. I'm founding patron of Invictus Games Foundation. There's lots of hats that one wears, but I believe today is all about Invictus."