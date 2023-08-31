What are the Invictus Games and where are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travelling to this year?

The Duke of Sussex is heading to Germany on 9 September to attend the Invictus Games Dusseldorf.

Prince Harry, 38, is expected to attend the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as various competitions.

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, will join her husband at the Games shortly after they begin.

It's not known if Harry and Meghan will be joined by their children, Prince Archie, four, and two-year-old Princess Lilibet, at the tournament, which takes place from 9 to 16 September.

So what are the Invictus Games and why are they so special to Harry? Find out everything you need to know in the video below…

WATCH: What are the Invictus Games?

Ahead of the event, Harry will return to London for the first time since June.

The Duke will attend the WellChild Awards, in association with GSK, on 7 September.

The ceremony will be streamed live on HELLO!'s homepage as we're official media partners for the event.

That means Harry will also be in the UK on the anniversary of his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's death on 8 September.

It's likely that the Duke will observe the poignant day privately, and it is not known if he will reunite with his father, King Charles, or older brother Prince William, while in the UK.

The King and Queen are currently residing at their Scottish home, Balmoral Castle.

