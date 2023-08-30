Teary-eyed Prince Harry overcome with emotion after Meghan Markle appears on stage in Netflix show

Prince Harry was overcome with emotion during a touching moment with Meghan Markle in his new Netflix documentary, Heart of Invictus.

The Prince was introduced by his wife to the stage at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in 2020, and after she called him up his eyes looked tearful. See the touching moment in the video below.

Prince Harry overwhelmed with emotion at Invictus Games

Addressing the crowd, Meghan said: "Good evening everyone, thank you so much for your service and to to all the family and friends here that have been there supporting you along the way because this is service.

"This is dedication and this is the Invictus family. Please welcome to the stage my incredible husband, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

© Getty Meghan looked gorgeous

Harry looked overwhelmed with emotion and gave his wife a kiss before replying: "Thank you, my love."

Meghan looked so beautiful for the event, donning a gorgeous black and white Khaite outfit comprised of a white ruched off-the-shoulder top and black flared trousers. She also slipped into a pair of Manolo Blahnik black heels.

© Photo: Getty Images Harry was so emotional

The documentary, which was released on Wednesday, went behind the scenes of the incredible tournament which was set up by the Duke in 2014.

In the documentary, Harry opened up about his own mental health and the lack of support he felt from those around him after he returned from serving in Afghanistan. He explained: "The biggest struggle for me was the people," he began, adding: "No one around me could really help. I didn't have that support structure, that network or that expert advice to identify what was really going on with me."

© Getty Prince Harry launched the Invictus Games in 2014

"Unfortunately, like me, the first time you really consider therapy is when you're lying on the floor in the fetal position, probably wishing that you'd dealt with some of this stuff previously. And that's what I really want to change."

What is the Invictus Games?

According to the official website, "The Games harness the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country. The Invictus Games is about much more than just sport – it captures hearts, challenges minds and changes lives."

The Games last around one week, for up to 550 competitors, with the nine core sports and flexibility for additional activities and competitions, including esports. The lineup of sports include; Wheelchair rugby, Powerlifting, Sitting volleyball and Swimming.

The first Invictus Games took place in March 2014 at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.

Who can take part in the Invictus Games?

The Invictus Games is designed for wounded, injured and ill-serving and former-serving military personnel.

Where is the Invictus Games this year?

This year the tournament will be held in Dusseldorf, Germany, and will take place from 9 September to 16 September.