A Right Royal Jam: inside Meghan’s new venture, Prince Louis’ 6th birthday and more

Welcome back to another episode of A Right Royal Podcast where this week we’re talking all about jam! Yes, you read that right, Meghan Markle’s latest venture is the lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, which she has officially launched by sending her celebrity pals pots of homemade jam and other goodies.

During the new episode, podcast hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths will be joined by HELLO!’s Royal Editor Emily Nash alongside The Daily Telegraph’s Royal Editor Hannah Furness, who chats all about what the new venture can mean for the future, as well as the Duke and Duchess's other upcoming projects.

She also tells us why it’s quite unlikely that we’ll be buying the Duchess’ jam from Waitrose any time soon.

We are also joined by our HELLO! colleague Sophie Hamilton, who took a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Romania with Sarah, Duchess of York to visit the Tikva charity home in Bucharest. Reflecting on the special week with the royal, Sophie opens up about Sarah’s passion for charity work, and how wonderfully she was received by the youngsters at the children’s home.

Next, we caught up with Prince Harry’s best friend Nacho Figueras, who chatted to HELLO! at the annual Sentebale polo match - and we'll be hearing all about it.

© Jason Koerner Nacho Figueras with Prince Harry

And finally, it’s business as usual for the royal family as we discuss their latest movements - including the Wales family, who delighted fans by releasing a new photo of Prince Louis for his sixth birthday - and the youngster is growing up fast!

But mostly, we talk about jam.

Prince William and Kate released this new photo of Prince Louis to mark his 6th birthday

The Tikva charity home needs to raise $16m (£12.8m) a year to meet all their needs. If you enjoyed the episode and would like to donate, visit tikvauk.org.