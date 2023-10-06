Meghan Markle's royal-inspired lesson for daughter Princess Lilibet

The Duchess of Sussex closed down her social media accounts shortly after her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017.

But before then, the former actress was very active on Instagram and ran her own lifestyle blog, The Tig.

As well as sharing snaps from her travels and inside her Toronto home, Meghan would regularly post inspirational quotes.

And one seems all the more apt since her marriage to Prince Harry and becoming a mother to Prince Archie, four, and two-year-old Princess Lilibet.

In an Instagram post from April 2016, Meghan shared a quote, which read: "Teach your daughters to worry less about fitting into glass slippers and more about shattering glass ceilings."

The Suits star added in the caption: "Cheers to that! Happy Saturday."

Meghan has always been an advocate for women's and girls' rights, before she began dating Prince Harry in 2016, and no doubt it's something she's also instilling into her children.

In a piece she penned for ELLE magazine in November 2016, she wrote: "With fame comes opportunity, but it also includes responsibility – to advocate and share, to focus less on glass slippers and more on pushing through glass ceilings. And, if I'm lucky enough, to inspire."

When she was just 11 years old, Meghan wrote to Procter & Gamble to object to sexism in a dish soap commercial which included the line: "Mothers around America are fighting greasy pots and pans."

She wrote letters asking for the 'sexist' language to be changed from 'women' to 'people', and the company subsequently amended the language used in the advert.

The Duchess previously spoke about how she's raising her son Archie in a Q&A with journalist and activist, Gloria Steinem, in 2020. Take a look back in the clip below...

"As I've gotten older, I've been able to understand that it's not mutually exclusive to be a feminist and be feminine," Meghan told Gloria during their conversation. "And to own that and harness your femininity and your identification as a woman in all of the different layers."

"Well, you can be a feminist and be masculine and a guy," Gloria responded.

"Like my husband!" Meghan added. "I love that when he just came in he said, 'You know that I'm a feminist, too, right, Gloria?! It's really important to me that you know that.'"

She continued: "I look at our son and what a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with a father who is so comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identification. That there’s no shame in being someone who advocates for fundamental human rights for everyone, which of course includes women."

