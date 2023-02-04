Meghan Markle's touching farewell message on her blog revealed The former Suits actress closed The Tig in 2017

It's been five years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stood in Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden to share their happy news with the press that they were engaged.

However, a few months prior, the Duchess of Sussex wrote a touching farewell letter to readers of her blog, which she closed down in April 2017. The former actress penned the sweet note months before they shared their engagement and it can still be viewed on The Tig's landing page today.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle reveals Archie and Lilibet's adorable sibling bond

"To all my Tig friends. After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it's time to say goodbye to The Tig," Meghan wrote. "What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You've made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy.

"Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being 'the change you wish to see in the world.'

"Above all, don't ever forget your worth - as I've told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough. Thank you for everything."

The future Duchess then signed off her parting message with two kisses and her maiden name.

Meghan and Harry made their first public appearance in September 2017

Meghan launched her lifestyle blog in 2014, where she shared fashion, travel and beauty tips, as well as recipes and interviews with inspirational women.

The inspiration for the website's name came after she tasted a wine called Tignanello – nicknamed "Tig" – which she said helped her to understand what wine experts meant when talking about the "body, legs and structure of wine".

"It was an ah-ha moment at its finest," Meghan said. "For me, it became a 'Tig' moment — a moment of getting it. From that point on, any new awareness, any new discovery or 'ohhhhh, I get it!' moment was a 'Tig' moment."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan officially stepped back from royal life in March 2020, less than two years after tying the knot. The couple initially moved to Los Angeles after spending time in Canada and have been settling into their new life in Montecito with their children, Archie Harrison, three, and one-year-old Lilibet Diana.

