Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to New York - revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be heading back to New York City next week as they will host the Archewell Foundation's first-ever in-person event, which will be focusing on mental health.

The Duke and Duchess will mark World Mental Health Day in the city with an event titled 'The Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age'. The seminar will be aimed at parents, assisting them with navigating the mental health of young people and children, as well as local and global support to help empower families.

The summit is set to be incredibly emotional as it will hear from parents who have lost a child, with the loss being linked to the impact of social media. Harry and Meghan have personally been working with some of the parents involved.

A spokesperson for Archewell said: "The families have been engaged with The Archewell Foundation for the past year, bolstering community and driving towards solutions. Together, they are united in their mission to share personal experiences, data, and research to ensure the same does not happen to other families.

"Harry and Meghan will also make a personal appearance at the event, taking part in a discussion with Surgeon General Vivek Murthy to discuss the importance of campaigns focused on mental health. This discussion will be moderated by Carson Daly, who is a board member of Project Healthy Minds.

Project Healthy Minds is a long-time partner of Archewell and aims to tackle the mental health crisis with a milennial and Gen-Z led approach.

Their arrival in the city will mark the first time they returned since their claims of being involved in a "near catastrophic car chase". The alleged incident occurred after Meghan received a Woman of Vision award at the Ms. Foundation for Women's annual gala.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the couple said: "Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers. While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety."

It was alleged that those involved in the chase broke multiple road rules - including running a red light, driving on the pavement, driving while on the phone, driving while photographing and illegally blocking a moving vehicle.

However, speaking to the Washington Post, a taxi driver that was later flagged down by the couple said: "I don't think I would call it a chase. I never felt like I was in danger. It wasn't like a car chase in a movie. They were quiet and seemed scared but it’s New York - it's safe."

