Prince Harry and Meghan's neighbour on why Princess Lilibet will be the 'most famous person in the US' The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are raising Archie and Lilibet in Montecito

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are raising their children, Archie, three, and 21-month-old Lilibet in Montecito, California, which is renowned for its A-list residents.

Prince Harry and Meghan shared an insight into their lives in the US in their Netflix docuseries, with Archie and Lilibet making adorable cameos.

But what does the future hold for the Sussex children? Speaking on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, which you can listen to below, Sandro Monetti, a royal expert in LA, revealed why he thinks Lilibet will be the most famous person in the US when she's older…

Sandro also predicts a move for Harry and Meghan as Archie and Lilibet grow up, adding: "I see [Harry and Meghan], when the children are older, moving over towards Los Angeles County, perhaps Malibu, of which Princess Diana was such a huge fan. Perhaps even Bel-Air as well, a bit more to the centre of things as their Hollywood careers develop and they decide to focus on that going forward if they so do."

Last week, Harry and Meghan confirmed that they have chosen to use Archie and Lilibet's royal titles, making them Prince and Princess of Sussex.

Lilibet was born and christened in the US

HELLO! exclusively revealed that King Charles agreed that the Duke of Sussex's children should use their royal titles at the end of 2022 - despite the fact that Harry and Meghan have stepped back as working royals.

It's believed the couple will use their children's titles in formal settings, but not in everyday conversational use.

They are said to be keen to not deny their children their birth-right, but to allow them the chance to decide for themselves when older whether to drop or keep using the titles.

The rules set out by King George V in 1917 mean Archie and Lili, as the children of a son of a sovereign, are automatically a prince and a princess.

