Will Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet travel to Europe with Harry and Meghan?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in Montecito, California with their children

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex already have a very busy schedule in September, with lots of travel involved.

Prince Harry will return to London for the WellChild Awards, in association with GSK, on 7 September.

It's not known if the Duke will reunite with any members of the royal family while in the UK, given that 8 September will also mark the anniversary of the passing of his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry will then fly to Germany for the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, with Meghan confirmed to join her husband shortly after the event begins.

The couple's spokesperson has not disclosed whether the Duke and Duchess will be accompanied by their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The youngsters did not join their parents at the Games in The Hague in The Netherlands in April 2022.

Given the long-haul journey, it's likely that Archie and Lilibet will remain at the family's home in Montecito, California instead with their nanny or Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

© Netflix It's not known if Harry and Meghan will be joined by their children on their travels

Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla are hosting members of their family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland during their summer break.

The Sussexes are unlikely to be among the guests, however. While many could believe that it is due to the rift within the family since Harry and Meghan's tell-all Netflix docuseries and the Duke's explosive memoir, Spare, there could actually be another reason behind the decision.

Archie, four, attends preschool in the US and term times in the US tend to commence in August, so there's a possibility that the youngster is already back with his peers.

Harry and Meghan last brought their children to the UK in June 2022, when they attended celebrations for the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

© Netflix Lilibet and Archie's last trip to the UK in June 2022

The children were not pictured during their visit, but the Duke and Duchess shared footage from Lilibet's first birthday party in their Netflix series. The proud parents held a tea party at their former Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, to mark the occasion.

It's not known where Harry will stay during his time in the UK, as it was confirmed in July by Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, that the Sussexes had vacated Frogmore Cottage.

The Grade-II listed property was converted from separate apartments into a four-bedroom house as part of £2.4 million of renovations before the Duke and Duchess moved in ahead of Archie's birth in May 2019.

However, Harry and Meghan lived in Windsor for six months before announcing their decision to step back as senior royals and moved to the US.

© Getty Harry and Meghan vacated Frogmore Cottage earlier this summer

They lived there for just six months before announcing their decision to leave the UK for a new life overseas, but kept it as their UK base.

The couple later repaid the cost of the renovations in a deal which included leasing Frogmore Cottage for "several years".

But Harry and Meghan were reportedly asked to leave the property in January this year, following the publication of Prince Harry's tell-all memoir Spare, which laid bare details of his complicated relationship with his father Charles and older brother, Prince William.