Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sing son Archie to sleep in sweet family clip

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex offered a fascinating insight into their family life in their Netflix docuseries, released last December.

They might be royal, but just like any other parents, Prince Harry and Meghan are hands-on when it comes to their children Archie and Lilibet's daily routines.

The six-part series focused on the couple's love story, as well as their decision to step back as senior royals and their move to the US.

When Harry and Meghan first relocated to California with their then infant son Archie, they temporarily resided at Tyler Perry's home in the Beverly Ridge Estate of LA.

During one sweet moment in the series, the couple are seen singing to little Archie as they put him to bed.

In the adorable home footage, Harry rocks his son in his arms, as Meghan kisses the top of Archie's head.

© Netflix Meghan kisses Archie goodnight

A white wooden cot can be seen in the room, along with a matching changing table.

Archie's toys and books are laid out on the four-poster bed next to the cot, including a grey A-shaped cushion and cuddly toys.

© Netflix Harry and Meghan shared baby Archie's bedtime routine

In an interview with Variety magazine in November 2022, the Duchess also spoke about her relatable evening routine with her husband.

"Once we have the kids to bed and have played a little Wordle, or [I have] done my ten minutes of DuoLingo… after these two things, if we turn on the TV, which is fairly rare, we are like most people with endless, endless, endless searching until you get so tired of searching you end up not watching anything," she shared.

