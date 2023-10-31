King Charles shows rare look inside luxury plane used for royal trips

King Charles and Queen Camilla travelled to Kenya on Monday ahead of their five-day state visit.

The royal couple flew to Nairobi on RAF Voyager which is typically used by Senior UK government officials and working royals. At the King's request, the fuel tanks were filled with 40 per cent sustainable aviation fuel.

Over on Instagram, Charles and Camilla's social media team posted a very rare behind-the-scenes video of the duo travelling in the ministerial jet. In the short clip, King Charles, 74, can be seen leafing through a burgundy Filofax from the comfort of his plush chair.

Queen Camilla, 76, meanwhile, is seen reading a similar Filofax in a deep shade of blue. For the plane journey, King Charles looked his usual dapper self in a powder blue shirt and a pair of stone-hued chinos. He donned a lilac tie to smarten up his look and finished off his outfit with a pair of tortoiseshell reading glasses.

Exuding sophistication, Camilla opted for a sleek navy outfit featuring a crisp white shirt, a cosy jumper and a tailored navy blazer.

The post's caption read: "The King and Queen flew to Kenya today ahead of their State Visit, which begins tomorrow. Follow #RoyalVisitKenya for the latest updates."

Royal fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "I love how cozy they both look, even though they are embarking on this great journey," while another penned: "Love this video! I'm sure the tour will be a successful one."

A third noted: "I'm very excited about this! The King looks so delightful reading his important papers," and a fourth chimed in: "Great that they’re doing all their research reading up, even at their ages. Full marks."

During their state visit, the couple will meet members of the Kenyan government, UN staff, faith leaders and young people. Charles and Camilla will also watch Kenyan marines, trained by the Royal Marines, staging a mock covert beach landing when they visit Mtongwe naval base in Mombasa.

Beyond this, they will also pay a special visit to Nairobi National Park to learn about the Kenya Wildlife Service's conservation work.

On their first full day, the duo will commence their visit with a ceremonial greeting and a lavish state banquet. Kenya’s President William Ruto and his wife, First Lady Rachel Ruto, will meet the royal couple at the official residence in the capital Nairobi, where a welcome of military pomp will be staged.

The state banquet will be held in the King and Queen's honour and will see Charles deliver a speech to guests including prominent Kenyans and figures from the UK.

The King and Queen's programme reflects the areas where Kenya and the UK are working together, from tackling climate change and promoting youth opportunity and employment to working to establish a more stable region.

