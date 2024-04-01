King Charles makes cheeky comment about wife Camilla during surprise Easter walkabout

King Charles seemed to show who rules the roost at home as he made a cheeky comment about his wife Queen Camilla during a walkabout on Easter Sunday.

Greeting members of the public outside Windsor Castle as he made his first significant public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer last month, Charles, 75, was told by one well-wisher: "Happy Easter Your Majesty. Never give in, keep going strong."

Glancing over at his wife, the King joked: "I just obey my instructions."

© Getty Charles and Camilla greeted people after attending the Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle

Speaking to another member of the public, Charles asked if she had come to see the historic castle. "No, we've come to see you!" she told him, prompting the monarch to grin and say: "I am very touched."

Others told him, "We wish you well" and "Please hurry up and get well soon."

© Getty Images Charles was making his first significant public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer

He also met one royal fan, Anne Daley, who was waving her Welsh national flag and told the King to get better soon, as well as pass on her best wishes to the Princess of Wales, who is receiving preventative chemotherapy treatment.

He looked slightly bemused when Ms Daley told him "Camilla is 17 now", before going on to explain that her dog, a King Charles Cavalier, shares the same name as his wife. "You'll need a new one," he joked.

WATCH: Charles and Camilla lead royal party at Easter service:

Another lady, wrapped in a union flag, gave His Majesty a homemade get well soon card. "Thank you very much, that's very kind. Did you make it?" he asked.

Charles and Camilla led the royal party in attending the annual Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on Sunday morning.

© Getty The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh also made up the royal party

Buckingham Palace had previously said this year's family gathering would be smaller than usual given that the King is still undergoing treatment for cancer.

The couple were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their 16-year-old son James, Earl of Wessex, Princess Anne and her husband Timothy Laurence, and Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York.

LISTEN: Inside Princess Kate's private lunch with King Charles before her cancer announcement

Last month during a whirlwind trip to Northern Ireland, Queen Camilla also referenced how she likes to keep her husband "in order". As she stopped by The Arcadia deli in Belfast to look at the local produce on offer, she was given a get well soon card by shop assistant Brenda Robb.

Taking the card with thanks, Camilla said: "He's doing very well. He was very disappointed he couldn't come."

Responding to a quip about men "not being the best patients," she added: "I try to keep him in order."