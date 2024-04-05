Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Diana's astrologer predicted King Charles' health issues 3 months ago – see what she said
Princess Diana's astrologer predicted King Charles' health issues three months ago

The monarch, 75, is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer

2 minutes ago
King Charles in a suit
Ainhoa Barcelona
Content Managing Editor
Royal watchers around the world were shocked when King Charles announced he was having a routine procedure on his enlarged prostate, which subsequently evolved into a diagnosis for an undisclosed form of cancer.

The monarch, 75, has been undergoing treatment for cancer since February.

But one person who foresaw Charles' health problems was astrologer Debbie Frank, who used to work closely with Diana, Princess of Wales and was a confidante of the late People's Princess.

charles and camilla arriving at church © Getty Images
Charles made his first significant public appearance at Easter since his cancer diagnosis announcement

Back in January and looking to the year ahead, Debbie told HELLO!: "Health issues may be a priority for Charles and Camilla.

"They will want to preserve their energy for what is truly important and cut back on extraneous royal routines and protocols, perhaps relying more on the younger royals to step in.

"Especially in December when Mars reverses on his ascendant and less is more in terms of what he takes on."

Queen Camilla unveiling a plaque© Chris Jackson
Camilla has been holding the royal fort, travelling to the Isle of Man and Northern Ireland last month

We now know that Charles has indeed been forced to take a step back from public-facing duties. 

While he is still carrying out small private audiences at Buckingham Palace, his weekly meetings with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and attending to his government paperwork, the King has largely kept out of the spotlight and is determined to make a full recovery.

It was a rare sight for him to attend the Easter Sunday church service in Windsor earlier this week, where he looked happy and healthy, and in his element as he conducted a short walkabout outside the castle. The King shook hands with members of the public, cracked jokes and even told one well-wisher, "I just obey my instructions", referring to his wife Camilla keeping him in order.

LISTEN: Inside Princess Kate's private lunch with King Charles amid shock cancer announcement

The Queen has been holding the royal fort, alongside the help of Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and Prince William. She has been ploughing on with engagements and representing her husband on trips to the Isle of Man and Northern Ireland last month.

As astrologer Debbie also pointed out to HELLO! in January: "She dutifully steps up to the plate for royal occasions. March is hard work with stern Saturn putting her through her paces, yet her reward comes in July which is packed with joy."

