Queen Camilla shines in late Queen's tiara and diamonds for glittering reception with King Charles

King Charles and Queen Camilla stepped into the limelight on Wednesday evening to attend a glittering reception and dinner hosted at Mansion House in honour of their coronation.

Queen Camilla, 76, was impeccably dressed in a black evening dress with silver embroidery by Bruce Oldfield to join her husband at the event and her jewellery paid brilliant tribute to her late mother-in-law.

Her Majesty cut an elegant silhouette and enhanced her beautiful look with the late Queen Elizabeth II’s tiara, the girls of Great Britain and Northern Ireland diamond tiara, along with a diamond necklace and earrings that also belonged to the late monarch.

Epitomising classic beauty, the royal's icy blonde hair was swept into its usual bouffant blowout as Camilla highlighted her features with an illuminating foundation, rosy blush and soft pink lipstick.

© Getty The Queen pulled out all the stops for the glamorous event

The dinner was held to recognise the work of the City of London civic institutions and Livery Companies – the city’s ancient and modern trade guilds. The poignant occasion is King Charles' first official visit to the City of London since becoming the new monarch.

Queen Camilla is loyal to her London hairdresser Jo Hansford, who has been the mastermind behind the royal's buttery-blonde highlights and fluffy layered locks for nearly four decades.



Jo, who trained at renowned academy Vidal Sassoon, has styled Camilla's hair for many of the most important events in her life - including her wedding to King Charles and the moment Camilla was crowned Queen at the Coronation in May this year.

Speaking to The Telegraph, expert colourist Jo admitted that Queen Camilla's hair colour has had to change over time to guard against looking grey.

© Pascal Le Segretain Camilla's creamy blonde locks are courtesy of her beloved hairdresser, Jo Hansford

"I thought ‘why bother if it just looks white?’ But I had to be very cautious because she likes the body that the colour gives her, and she has a lot of hair but it’s fine," she said, adding that it was a gradual process to colour Camilla's changing hair without losing its famous body and volume.

The royal's famous mane has adapted over the years

