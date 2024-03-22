King Charles 'so proud' of 'beloved' Princess Kate for publicly sharing cancer diagnosis

King Charles is "so proud" of his "beloved" daughter-in-law Princess Kate for sharing the news that she is undergoing preventative treatment for cancer.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said that His Majesty, who is also battling his own undisclosed form of cancer, is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did".

HELLO! understands that following their time in hospital together – both Charles and Kate were treated at The London Clinic earlier this year – the King has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks".

Both Charles and Camilla "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time".

Princess Kate shared a personal and powerful video message, filmed in Windsor by BBC Studios earlier this week, in which she shared that she has started her first round of preventative chemotherapy.

Her abdominal surgery in January had been successful and at the time, it was thought that her condition was non-cancerous.

However, tests after the operation found that cancer had been present.

© Getty The King was diagnosed with cancer in February

The Princess began her message by saying: "I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery.

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful."

She reiterated that it has taken time for her to process the news, and to explain her diagnosis to her young children: "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time.

"It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

The Princess concluded her message by stating that she is focusing on making a full recovery and will return to work when she is able to. "For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone," she concluded.

Charles, meanwhile, is undergoing his own treatment plan for an undisclosed form of cancer, which was discovered after he had a procedure on his enlarged prostate in January.