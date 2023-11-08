The Princess of Wales sports combat gear at military outing in Norfolk

The Princess of Wales donned combat gear as she make her debut in a new military role on Wednesday.

Kate, 41, visited 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guards (QDG) in Norfolk for the first time as Colonel-in-Chief of the regiment.

The Princess was appointed the role by her father-in-law, King Charles, in August.

During her outing, Kate received a brief on the regiment from Senior Officers and had the opportunity to experience elements of what operational life is like for servicemen and women.

Arriving in a black blazer, roll neck and trouser combo, the Princess later swapped her outfit for a military training uniform.

The royal mum-of-three also met families of QDG personnel to hear about their experiences and the welfare support that is offered by the regiment.

© Getty Kate observed military operations

She also handed out Long Service and Good Conduct medals to a number of servicemen and women, and ahead of Remembrance Sunday, she took a moment with serving personnel to remember those that the QDG have lost in active service in recent years.

© Getty Kate had a go at driving an armoured vehicle

The QDG have been active for over 300 years, having been formed in 1959 from the amalgamation of the two senior Cavalry regiments, 1st King's Dragoon Guards and The Queen's Bays.

The QDG specialise in reconnaissance: the art of seeking out the enemy and understanding how they operate.

© Getty The Princess had a go at flying a drone

Since their formation, the QDG have moved all over the world and most recently, from June 2021 to June 2022, were deployed to Mali as part of a peacekeeping operation in support of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission.



© Getty Kate visits The Queen's Dragoon Guards Regiment for the first time as their Colonel in Chief

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be among the senior royals to attend the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London alongside the King and Queen on Saturday evening.

Prince William and Kate are also expected to attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall on Sunday.

© Getty Kate wore a black ensemble for her outing

The Prince concluded his four-day visit to Singapore on Wednesday, in support of the third Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony.

