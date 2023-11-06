Prince William addresses reason Princess Kate is absent from Singapore trip

The Prince of Wales has been charming locals during his visit to Singapore, but his wife Princess Kate has been notably absent from the whirlwind trip.

During a speech at the United for Wildlife Global Summit on Monday, William apologised on behalf of his wife, addressing the Princess's absence and revealing the real reason she has stayed behind in the UK.

"I'm delighted to be back in Singapore," said William, who last visited the south-east Asian country in 2012 on an official Diamond Jubilee tour with Kate. "It has been 11 years since Catherine and I enjoyed a memorable visit here on behalf of my late grandmother in her Diamond Jubilee Year."

Prince William talks Prince George's major exams:

William added, "And I should mention that Catherine is very sorry she can't be here… she is helping George through his first set of major exams," prompting a series of laughs from the crowd.

"The focus of my visit this week is how we collectively overcome our planet's greatest environmental challenges," William continued.

"Like all initiatives created through the Royal Foundation, United for Wildlife and The Earthshot Prize are underpinned by finding innovative solutions to some of the world's most pressing issues. As a hub for innovators and entrepreneurs… Singapore is an ideal place to host our discussions today."

Monday's United for Wildlife summit addressed how to protect the natural world from criminal gangs involved in the illegal wildlife trade.

"The criminals that trade rhino horn, tiger paws and pangolin scales are part of the same highly organised gangs that traffic drugs, arms and people," William said in his speech.

"This criminal convergence makes the illegal wildlife trade as much a human crisis as an environmental one. The families of more than 1,500 rangers, including over 600 in Asia, who have died in the line of duty need no reminding of that."

© Getty Prince William speaks at the United for Wildlife Global Summit in Singapore

William also announced the creation of a world-first International Statement of Principles, agreed by governments to prevent, detect, and deter the financial activity that sustains the illegal wildlife trade.

He ended his speech by saying: "Compared to other global problems, stopping the illegal wildlife trade should be relatively straightforward.

Listen to HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast and find out what name William will take when he becomes King:

"We know where the animals are being poached. We know the routes through which they are illegally transported. We know the financial systems that criminal networks are exploiting to finance their trade. And we know the main markets that are fuelling the demand for it.

"Let's use this summit to renew our collective determination to defeat the criminal gangs who inflict such unnecessary environmental and human loss. This is a battle that can and must be won."

© Getty William took part in a dragon boat race earlier in the day

Prince William is on a four-day visit to Singapore, with a highlight of the short trip being his attendance at the third annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony which is taking place on Tuesday. Throughout the trip, William will spend time meeting Singaporeans and learn about how local organisations are working to protect and restore our planet – from protecting the rainforest to tackling the illegal wildlife trade.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate has stayed at home in the UK with the couple's three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

© Getty Kate has stayed behind at home to help George with his exams

While William did not elaborate on which exams ten-year-old George is taking, the young royal, who is in Year 6 at Lambrook school in Berkshire, is likely to be sitting entrance exams for his future private school.

As George is privately educated, he is thought to be sitting an ISEB Common Pre-tests, which are usually taken when pupils are in Year 6 or 7. It includes four tests – mathematics, English (reading, comprehension and grammar), verbal reasoning, and non-verbal reasoning.

© Shutterstock Prince George is taking his future school entrance exams

George isn't expected to move schools until the age of 13, but entrance exams are usually sat three years in advance. Speculation has mounted that the young royal may attend Eton College, like his father William, or his mother's alma mater, Marlborough College.

Last month on a visit to Cardiff, the Princess revealed she was helping her elder son with revision. "I've been helping George prepare for his exams coming up, so I know how hard maths can be," Kate told sixth formers who were preparing for their maths A-levels.

"George is just at the beginning of being tested. He says: 'Mummy, I keep getting tested all the time.' But when it gets to A-levels you feel like you're on it."