Why Prince George has an important week ahead of him

The Prince and Princess of Wales's son, Prince George, faces one of the most important weeks in his education so far.

The ten-year-old royal will sit entrance exams this week, believed to be the The ISEB Common Pre-tests.

The exams are split up into four tests – mathematics, English (reading, comprehension and grammar), verbal reasoning and non-verbal reasoning.

The standard time for the four tests is 2 hours 15 minutes and they can be sat in the pupils' own school or the school they are applying to

George isn't likely to move schools until the age of 13, but entrance exams are usually sat three years in advance.

Speculation has mounted that the young royal may attend Eton College in Windsor, like his father William, or his mother Kate's alma mater, Marlborough College in Wiltshire.

While George's father William is in Singapore to attend the Earthshot Prize Awards this week, mum Kate has remained in the UK to support her son.

Prince George's education so far

The then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were based in Norfolk when George began his early education.

Little George began attending Westacre Montessori School in January 2016, with proud mum Kate sharing a snap of her two-and-a-half year old son standing in front of a painted mural outside the nursery.

By the time George was ready to start compulsory education, William and Kate had moved permanently to Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace in London.

The then four-year-old prince held his father's hand as they arrived at Thomas's Battersea in south west London for his first day at school in September 2017.

Sadly Kate had to miss her son's big day as she was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum (severe morning sickness) during her third pregnancy with Louis.

Little sister Charlotte joined her big brother George at the preparatory school in September 2019.

Like thousands of children around the nation, George and Charlotte were homeschooled during lockdown in 2020.

Meanwhile, Louis started at Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington in April 2021, which coincided with his third birthday.

In summer 2022, William and Kate moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, meaning a change of school for their children.

George, Charlotte and Louis enrolled at Lambrook school in Berkshire in September 2022, with William and Kate dropping off their children on their first day.