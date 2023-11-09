Prince William reveals post-Singapore plans and Prince George will be thrilled

The Prince of Wales has concluded his four-day visit to Singapore, where he attended the Earthshot Prize Awards.

Prince William, 41, took part in a rare Q&A to camera as he answered questions from Instagram followers.

The father-of-three is a renowned football fan and was asked – "Will Villa win the European Cup this year?"

William shared his thoughts and also revealed his plans as he's reunited with the Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Windsor.

Aston Villa host AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League at Villa Park on Thursday evening.

Last month, William was among the fans in the stands as he watched a very tense match between his beloved football club and Bosnia's HŠK Zrinjski Mostar.

© Getty Prince William at Villa Park in October

The Prince appeared delighted as Villa scored a last-minute goal during injury team, leaving them the winners on 1-0.

William was also joined by his eldest son, Prince George, at Villa's Premier League match against Nottingham Forest in April earlier this year.

And at an outing in Birmingham, the Prince revealed: "George is generally very happy with Villa, Louis will hopefully choose his own team and Charlotte's just getting into football, so we'll see."

© Ryan Browne/Shutterstock William and George at the Villa match in April

William has previously explained why he supports Aston Villa, despite not being from the Midlands, telling Gary Lineker in 2015 that the decision dates back to his childhood.

The Prince revealed: "A long time ago at school I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans and I didn't want to follow the run of the mill teams. I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments."

William became President of the Football Association (FA) in 2005 but sparked disappointment when he did not fly to Australia for the Women's World Cup final in August.

