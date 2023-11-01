Prince William gives update on son Prince George following family holidays

Prince George is back at Lambrook school following his holiday and Prince William has also returned to work with the Prince of Wales handing out MBEs on Tuesday.

As he presented an MBE to Non Stanford, a silver medalist triathlete at the Commonwealth Games, the royal dad-of-three revealed that his eldest son had taken a particular interest in the sport, which combines running, swimming and cycling. Non, who has now retired from the sport, told reporters following the ceremony: "He was telling me how George has been doing triathlon at school."

She continued: "There is also a gentleman who now works for William, has done a bit of triathlon and has been giving George advice about putting talcum powder in his shoes. George has been sharing his talc with his classmates and they are all excited about these tips."

Talcum powder has been used by triathletes in their cycling and running shoes as it helps their feet slip into their shoes easier and also reduces the risk of rubbing during the race.

© Javier Garcia/Shutterstock The young royal is quite the budding athlete

The young royal will no doubt have had an exciting time on Tuesday night as he will likely have gone trick or treating with his siblings. Earlier this year, Jay Rutland, husband of Tamara Ecclestone, revealed that Kate went trick or treating with her brood in their Kensington neighbourhood last October.

"Kate knocked on our door in London with their kids on Halloween. 'Trick or Treating'. Very friendly and down-to-earth," Jay revealed at the time.

© Getty The family will certainly have celebrated Halloween

And back in 2019, the royal mum was spotted browsing Halloween costumes with George and Charlotte in the Hardwick branch of Sainsbury's in King's Lynn (close to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall) during autumn half-term.

Fellow shopper Kathy Whittaker told The Mirror at the time: "She was with Charlotte and George looking at Halloween outfits but her bodyguard was kind of watching people with phones and telling them no pictures. I managed to get the photo as she was at the self-service check out.

© Getty The young royal enjoyed a rugby match before heading back to school

"I didn't see what she actually bought. The lady that told me she was there had children with her and she said Kate was asking her children what they were going to be for Halloween. I think she bought some Halloween bits for her kids but I don't know what."

George had an exciting start to his half-term holidays as the young royal was whisked off to France by his father to watch the quarter-final of the Rugby World Cup, which was a match between Argentina and Wales.

© Getty Might the young royal get into the Olympics?

The match ultimately ended in disappointment for the father-son duo as Wales was knocked out of the tournament after losing to the South American nation 17-29.

